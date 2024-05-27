RAH Infotech collaborates with AlgoSec for Cybersecurity

RAH Infotech, a distributor and solutions provider of technology products and digital transformation services in India, has announced a strategic partnership with AlgoSec, a company specializing in securing application connectivity. This collaboration is intended to support organizations across India and the SAARC regions in strengthening their cybersecurity measures and advancing digital transformation efforts.

"With AlgoSec's advanced technology, organizations can deploy business applications faster while maintaining security measures, RAH Infotech partners with AlgoSec to bring innovative solutions to customers in India," said Ashok Kumar, CEO at RAH Infotech. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering cutting-edge technologies that address the evolving cybersecurity challenges businesses face today."

AlgoSec enables organizations to secure application connectivity and cloud-native applications across multi-cloud and hybrid networks.

AlgoSec's approach, used by over 1,800 organizations globally, focuses on managing application connectivity and security policies for public clouds, private clouds, containers, and on-premises networks. This approach helps accelerate application delivery, prevent business application downtime, and reduce manual work and security risks.

"AlgoSec collaborates with RAH Infotech to empower organizations in India with advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Apoorv Singh, Regional Director India, ME, SAARC at AlgoSec. "Through this partnership, we are delivering value to customers by providing fast, secure application delivery and security policy management across public and private clouds, containers, and on-premises networks."

RAH Infotech provides solutions for managing data, network, security, regulatory environments, and operating sectors through an integrated ecosystem. The company's distribution and reseller program supports partners. RAH Infotech prioritizes developing a strong partner ecosystem by aligning its business with emerging technologies in its product portfolio.

The company offers products and services designed to address various IT challenges, including data management, network infrastructure, cybersecurity, and compliance.

By focusing on collaboration and technological alignment, RAH Infotech supports its partners in navigating the complexities of the IT landscape and achieving sustainable growth.

