RAH Infotech Completes 19 years as a Technology Distributor

RAH Infotech, a value-added technology distributor and solutions provider, has completed 19 years in the market. This highlights the company's role in delivering IT solutions and supporting digital transformation for enterprises in India, SAARC, and the Middle East. RAH Infotech has also expanded its presence to North America, Europe, and Asia to meet global demands.

Founded in 2005, RAH Infotech has formed alliances with over 50 IT vendors and served thousands of customers by offering products, solutions, and services. The company has received recognition and awards from OEM partners for its role as a value-added distributor. These alliances have enabled RAH Infotech to provide a wide range of solutions for digital transformation, data centers, cloud services, MSSP, and critical applications, including security, storage, server, software, network, application, and cloud solutions.

RAH Infotech has built relationships with vertical specialist partners, global system integrators, national system integrators, and regional system integrators to address key verticals such as BFSI, government, public and private enterprises, and SMBs. Over the past 19 years, the company has implemented over 1,000 solution deployments, enhancing the security and efficiency of numerous enterprises.

Reflecting on the journey, Ashok Kumar, Managing Director and Founder at RAH Infotech stated, “Our 19-year journey has been a testament to our dedication, resilience, and customer-centric approach. We have consistently evolved to meet the dynamic needs of the market, ensuring our clients are equipped with the latest and most effective technology solutions. As we celebrate this milestone, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, clients, and team members who have been instrumental in our growth story.”



RAH Infotech has shown consistent year-on-year growth, driven by its focus on innovation. The company has established its name in the value-added distribution market, managing the entire value chain of data management requirements for enterprises to ensure the protection of their digital assets.

