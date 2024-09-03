RAH Infotech Partners with SOCRadar to Enhance Cyber Resilience

Rah Infotech, an Indian value-added distributor and technology solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with SOCRadar, a provider of cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration aims to bring SOCRadar’s Cyber Threat Intelligence technologies to enterprises across India and the SAARC region, addressing the increasing complexity of cyber threats.

By combining advanced threat intelligence with comprehensive digital risk protection and attack surface management, SOCRadar empowers organisations to gain a holistic view of their threat landscape. The company's solutions are designed to anticipate and neutralise threats before they materialize, leveraging big data and continuous monitoring to provide real-time insights. With a focus on automation and precision, SOCRadar not only enhances the security posture of businesses but also ensures they stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital world.

Commemts

Rajeev Mathur, Sales Director, SOCRadar APAC, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with RAH Infotech as our official distributor for India and the SAARC region. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SOCRadar’s mission to expand our footprint in the APAC region. RAH Infotech’s strong presence in the Government, PSU, Large Enterprise and BFSI sectors makes them an ideal partner as we seek to bring our cutting-edge Cyber Threat Intelligence solutions to safeguard critical industries' infrastructure.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the need for advanced, real-time threat intelligence and comprehensive attack surface management has never been greater. This partnership combines RAH Infotech’s extensive distribution network and cybersecurity expertise with SOCRadar’s state-of-the-art solutions, including their high-octane Cyber Threat Intelligence Module, pioneering Attack Surface Management, and vigilant Dark Web Monitoring capabilities."

Ashok Kumar, MD and Founder at RAH Infotech, emphasised the importance of this alliance, "Our partnership with SOCRadar aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class technology solutions that protect enterprises and public sector entities. By integrating SOCRadar’s innovative cybersecurity technologies into our portfolio, we are enabling organisations to not only defend against today’s threats but also prepare for future challenges."

Read from Dr Archana Verma

Read more IT News

Read about Security