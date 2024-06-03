RAH Infotech Partners with Delinea to Enhance Identity Security

RAH Infotech, a value-added distributor and solutions provider in India, has announced a strategic partnership with Delinea, a company specializing in identity security through centralized authorization. This collaboration aims to improve identity security by offering seamless and intelligent authorization, thereby helping organizations protect their digital infrastructure more effectively.

Advertisment

The Delinea Platform is recognized for its innovative approach to identity security. It allows enterprises to identify all identities within the organization, assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to identity threats in real time. Unlike traditional identity security solutions, Delinea's platform simplifies deployment, configuration, and management. This simplification enables organizations to adopt the solution more quickly and enhance team productivity, while significantly reducing the resources needed for management.

"We are partnering with Delinea to bring their industry authorization solutions to our customers," said Ashok Kumar, Founder, and MD at RAH Infotech. " In today's digital landscape, where security is paramount, our partnership with Delinea will enable enterprises to navigate the complexities of identity security with confidence. By offering seamless, intelligent, and centralized authorization solutions, we aim to empower organizations to secure their digital infrastructure better and stay ahead of evolving threats."

Delinea's Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution extends authorization controls to enterprises, aligning with Zero Trust principles. By considering all users as privileged users, Delinea implements dynamic access controls for administrators, business users, service accounts, and machine identities. This approach effectively mitigates identity-related threats and provides enterprises with enhanced digital security.

Advertisment

"Our partnership with RAH Infotech represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine identity security for the modern enterprise," said Norbert Kiss, SVP APAC at Delinea. "Together, we will empower organizations to enforce least privilege, detect and address identity threats, and future-proof their identity security. By combining the expertise of RAH Infotech with the innovation of Delinea, we are confident in our ability to provide unparalleled value to enterprises seeking to enhance their security portfolio and safeguard their digital assets."

Read More from Bharti Trehan here..

Read IT Product News Here..