RAH Infotech Partners with VIVOTEK for Security Distribution Expansion

RAH Infotech has recently revealed its collaboration with VIVOTEK, a global provider of IP security solutions. VIVOTEK offers an extensive array of IP surveillance solutions, encompassing various network cameras, PoE switches, network video recorders, and video management software.

This partnership signifies RAH Infotech's commitment to expanding its offerings in the security domain and providing customers with top-notch solutions from a renowned industry leader like VIVOTEK. With VIVOTEK's advanced technology and RAH Infotech's expertise in distribution, clients can expect enhanced security solutions tailored to their needs, ensuring comprehensive protection for their assets and properties.

“We are happy to be associated with VIVOTEK, a global leader in IP security solutions. The organisation has a strong reach in various markets and RAH Infotech will pave the path to align itself to the Indian market. Their AI-driven solutions and security products have been predominantly used for Banking, City Surveillance, Transport, and Traffic. With this association we look forward to utilizing our market reach and VIVOTEK’s technology to help optimize security solutions for various sectors in India,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech.

Founded in 2000 and publicly listed in 2006, VIVOTEK stands as a preeminent force in IP security solutions on a global scale. With a strategic presence through offices and subsidiaries worldwide, the company collaborates with over 200 authorized distributors spanning 120 countries, establishing a robust global network.

Recognized as a leader in the global security surveillance domain, VIVOTEK is committed to nurturing an ecosystem for the IP surveillance industry. Embracing the burgeoning Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, VIVOTEK aims to position itself at the forefront of IoT by harnessing its extensive technological prowess in image and audio capabilities. Through innovative solutions and a steadfast dedication to excellence, VIVOTEK continues to drive advancements in IP security, solidifying its standing as a trusted partner in safeguarding global assets and communities.

“We are greatly pleased to collaborate with RAH Infotech. RAH Infotech is a well-known solution provider in the Indian market, and their ideology aligns closely with ours. We believe that our future collaboration will open up more opportunities to work together and create a safer environment,” expressed Sanjeev Gulati, India & SAARC Country Director at VIVOTEK.

RAH Infotech provides a diverse array of solutions aimed at efficiently managing data, networks, security, regulatory environments, and operational sectors within an integrated ecosystem. Through its distribution and reseller program, the company fosters partner growth and success.

RAH Infotech has consistently prioritized the cultivation of a robust partner ecosystem, aligning its business strategies with emerging technologies reflected in its product offerings. By focusing on innovation and adapting to evolving market trends, RAH Infotech remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of its clientele.

Through strategic partnerships and a customer-centric approach, RAH Infotech continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in today's ever-changing digital landscape.