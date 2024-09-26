Rakuten India Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Rakuten India, a provider of technology and innovation solutions, has announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Jay Swamidass has been named VP and Global Head of Sales, while Subhash Chandra will take on the role of Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances. These appointments are part of Rakuten India's strategy to expand its global presence and enhance its enterprise software solutions.

Expanding Global Footprint with Rakuten SixthSense

Rakuten SixthSense, the company’s enterprise platform, has experienced significant growth in recent years. The platform has established itself as a key player in the global technology sector by addressing complex enterprise challenges and building strong strategic partnerships. The new leadership appointments are expected to further drive growth and innovation within the platform.

Jay Swamidass brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise software sales, with leadership roles at companies such as Hewlett Packard, Commvault Systems, Veeam Software, and Apica. In his new role at Rakuten India, he will oversee the sales strategy for Rakuten SixthSense, focusing on delivering solutions to enterprise customers. His background in analytics, cloud, AI, and enterprise infrastructure will play a key role in supporting Rakuten India’s efforts to expand its market presence.

“I am thrilled to join Rakuten India at such an exciting time,” said Jay Swamidass, Vice President and Global Head of Sales, at Rakuten SixthSense. “The company’s focus on cutting-edge observability solutions and its commitment to solving complex enterprise challenges align perfectly with my passion for leveraging technology to drive operational excellence and business resilience. I’m excited to work alongside this talented team to strengthen our market presence and deliver real value to our clients through unparalleled visibility and performance insights.”

Subhash Chandra, appointed as Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances, Rakuten SixthSense, brings 23 years of experience in building strategic partnerships across the technology sector, with prior leadership roles at AWS, Google Cloud, SAP, and IBM. Subhash will focus on expanding Rakuten India's global partner network to enhance its technological capabilities and market reach, which will further fuel the company’s rapid growth.

“Rakuten India’s vision of innovation through collaboration is truly inspiring,” said Subhash Chandra, Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances. “I am eager to lead the global partnership's efforts and work closely with our partners to create synergies that empower our clients and elevate Rakuten India’s solutions on a global scale.”

Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India said, “We welcome Jay and Subhash to the Rakuten India leadership team. Their expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to innovate and expand our global presence in enterprise software and observability. With their strategic insights and operational excellence, I am confident we will achieve new milestones and continue our significant growth trajectory for our Rakuten SixthSense business.”

