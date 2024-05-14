Rapyder Signs Strategic Agreement with AWS to Boost GenAI

Rapyder Cloud Solutions, an Indian cloud consulting firm and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) advanced tier partner, has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. The multi-year agreement aims to enhance Rapyder’s cloud services and introduce generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for finance, IT, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors.

Under the SCA, Rapyder is set to develop AI tools that will enable clients to extract insights from data more efficiently. Additionally, the company plans to establish a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) in partnership with AWS.

The CCoE’s mission is to advance technical skills and create scalable solutions to support digital transformation efforts. This initiative will include the development of AI-driven applications for voice-based search, chatbots, document summarization, and medical report management.

Rapyder’s AI offerings will be integrated into a broader range of services provided by AWS, including migration, modernization, data analytics, and machine learning. These services will utilize AWS technologies such as Amazon Athena, Amazon Sagemaker JumpStart, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and Amazon Bedrock. A catalog of solutions tailored to specific use cases will be developed within the CCoE to serve both enterprise and startup clients in India.

The SCA will also facilitate Rapyder’s growth in India, with a focus on financial services, manufacturing, and retail sectors. The company plans to expand its workforce from 280 to 600 by the end of 2025, with a significant number of employees receiving training and certification in AWS data analytics, AI/ML, and generative AI technologies.

To further support digital transformation for its clients, Rapyder is enhancing its professional and managed services, as well as its CCoE capabilities, through recruitment and AWS digital skills training programs.

“The signing of this SCA marks a pivotal moment in our relationship with AWS. Each year, as AWS introduces new services, Rapyder has continually enhanced its expertise to better serve our customers. Together, we are poised to leverage this momentum and drive innovation to new heights,” said Amit Gupta, founder & CEO, of Rapyder.

“India offers a great opportunity for leading world tech companies to launch and scale their offerings using the latest cloud technology. We at Rapyder are committed to being at the forefront of innovations like generative AI and shall continue to revolutionize India’s digital transformation. Through this collaboration, we can help customers with new technologies like generative AI and data analytics,” said Athreya Ramadas, Co-Founder & CTO, of Rapyder.

“Cloud technology like generative AI is empowering business across the subcontinent, and our collaboration with Rapyder Cloud Solutions marks a transformative step in enhancing cloud capabilities for India’s diverse sectors,” Praveen Sridhar, head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia. “Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to accelerate innovation, foster digital transformation, and deliver impactful solutions in migration, modernization, and advanced AI/ML offerings.”

