Rashi Peripherals Awarded Top Distributor by NVIDIA Partner Network.

Rashi Peripherals Limited announces its receipt of the Top Value-Added Distributor of the Year Award from the esteemed NVIDIA Partner Network. This recognition highlights the company's exceptional performance in promoting NVIDIA's high-performance AI and GPU-powered solutions, aimed at enhancing computing capabilities in intricate and data-intensive work settings.

Rashi Peripherals has been lauded for its dedication to driving the adoption and utilization of NVIDIA technologies, thereby empowering businesses to harness the power of AI and GPU acceleration for optimized performance and efficiency. This accolade underscores Rashi Peripherals' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service to its customers, further solidifying its position as a leading distributor in the industry.

The company expresses gratitude for this prestigious acknowledgment and reaffirms its commitment to continued excellence in enabling transformative technological advancements for businesses across various sectors.

The award signifies a fruitful partnership spanning more than seven years between Rashi Peripherals and NVIDIA. Throughout this time, Rashi Peripherals has played a pivotal role in introducing and establishing NVIDIA's state-of-the-art technology and AI solutions within the Indian market.

With a committed team and an extensive portfolio of technology solutions, Rashi Peripherals effectively caters to the needs of over 800 enterprise partners and more than 250 customers across diverse sectors including education, data centers, media & entertainment, oil & gas, manufacturing, and information technology.

The company's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and providing exceptional service has solidified its position as a trusted distributor and partner. This award not only recognizes the significant contributions of Rashi Peripherals in promoting NVIDIA's offerings but also underscores its continued commitment to driving technological advancement and excellence in the Indian market.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director of Rashi Peripherals, said, “We are honored to receive the Top Value-Added Distributor of the Year award from the NVIDIA Partner Network at NVIDIA GTC. This accolade reflects our continuous value-added support to expanding the reach of NVIDIA technology in India. We have a robust distribution infrastructure of 50 branches and reach in 600+ cities across the country. With our eminent team and dedicated focus on data center business, we offer a unique value proposition to enterprises that intend to harness the power of NVIDIA’s data-center-scale offerings.”