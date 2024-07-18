Rashi Peripherals and NinjaOne Announce Strategic Partnership

Rashi Peripherals has announces its strategic partnership with NinjaOne, an IT platform for endpoint management, security and visibility. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance Rashi Peripheral's portfolio by integrating NinjaOne's comprehensive IT management solutions, addressing the increasing demand for robust remote monitoring and management tools, endpoint management and backup solutions.
This partnership aligns with Rashi Peripheral's strategic growth plans, particularly within the rapidly evolving security domain. By incorporating NinjaOne’s IT management solutions, Rashi Peripheral is poised to meet the burgeoning needs of sectors such as MSMEs, enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs).
Comment
On the partnership, Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals said, "Our partnership with NinjaOne is a strategic step towards enhancing our ICT management and security offerings in India. As the demand for robust endpoint security and management solutions continues to rise, driven by an increasingly remote and digital workforce, this collaboration will enable us to address the critical needs of our customers and partners across various sectors. By integrating NinjaOne’s solutions, we are positioned to meet these industry demands, underscoring our commitment to providing advanced and reliable technology solutions that support the evolving needs of the workforce."
Recognising the integral role of security in any organisation, Rashi Peripheral's distribution of NinjaOne solutions spans all customer segments, regardless of size. The focus of the partnership will be on key industry verticals including ITeS (Software & Technology), Healthcare, Education, BFSI and Manufacturing. These sectors are identified as high-priority targets where the comprehensive suite of NinjaOne’s IT management solutions can address critical security needs and operational efficiencies.
