Rashi Peripherals and NinjaOne Announce Strategic Partnership

On the partnership, Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals said, "Our partnership with NinjaOne is a strategic step towards enhancing our ICT management and security offerings in India. As the demand for robust endpoint security and management solutions continues to rise, driven by an increasingly remote and digital workforce, this collaboration will enable us to address the critical needs of our customers and partners across various sectors. By integrating NinjaOne’s solutions, we are positioned to meet these industry demands, underscoring our commitment to providing advanced and reliable technology solutions that support the evolving needs of the workforce."

Recognising the integral role of security in any organisation, Rashi Peripheral's distribution of NinjaOne solutions spans all customer segments, regardless of size. The focus of the partnership will be on key industry verticals including ITeS (Software & Technology), Healthcare, Education, BFSI and Manufacturing. These sectors are identified as high-priority targets where the comprehensive suite of NinjaOne's IT management solutions can address critical security needs and operational efficiencies.