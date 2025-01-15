Rashi Peripherals to Make a Strategic Acquisition of Satcom Infotech

Rashi Peripherals, a national distribution partner for global technology brands in India, has announced its intent to acquire 70% equity stake in Satcom Infotech, a prominent distributor specialising in cybersecurity solutions. This strategic move expands RP Tech’s portfolio in the cybersecurity sector, further elevating its position as a leading, comprehensive ICT solutions provider in India.

With this strategic investment, RP Tech aims to leverage Satcom’s established expertise in the cybersecurity domain to introduce new brands and forge impactful partnerships. Satcom will benefit from RP Tech’s robust financial capabilities and extensive geographical reach, enabling the company to scale its operations and enhance its service delivery across India.

With this proposed acquisition, RP Tech reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable technology solutions, enhancing its portfolio with advanced and secure offerings across its extensive distribution network. By integrating cybersecurity into its offerings, RP Tech is poised to further solidify its leadership in the ICT industry and meet the evolving needs of businesses navigating the digital landscape.

Speaking on the acquisition, Kapal Pansari, MD, RP Tech said, “This proposed acquisition is a defining moment for RP Tech as we expand our offerings into the high-growth cybersecurity sector. By combining Satcom’s deep domain expertise with our financial and operational strengths, we are confident we can deliver a wider array of solutions to our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to creating a strong business impact.”

Vinod Kumar, CEO, Satcom Infotech said, “This proposed acquisition is a transformative move for Satcom Infotech, reinforcing our mission to deliver advanced technology solutions to a broader market. RP Tech’s widespread distribution network, presents a tremendous opportunity for Satcom Infotech to enhance our product reach and service capabilities. We plan to integrate this network seamlessly into our operations to ensure that our solutions reach partners and customers more efficiently and reliably. Their strong financial foundation enables us to scale our operations swiftly, invest in new initiatives, and deliver greater value to our partners and customers. With RP Tech’s logistical strength and trusted channel partnerships, we can accelerate market penetration, improve delivery timelines, and provide exceptional support to our stakeholders.”

