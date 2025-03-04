Real MDR Solution for Cybersecurity Protection from Infopercept

The Real MDR Solution provides detection and response services through Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Deception Technology. It enhances security posture with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) services, including the Exposure Assessment Platform (EAP) - covering Attack Surface Monitoring (ASM) and Vulnerability Management (VM) - and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV), which includes Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) and Continuous and Automated Red Teaming (CART). Security compliance services are managed through Invinsense GSOS, while Security Engineering Services offer custom application remediation.

