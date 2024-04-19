Redfox Security Expands in India in Cybersecurity domain

Redfox Security, helmed by CEO Karan Patel, has announced its strategic expansion into the Indian market. Leveraging its presence in North America, Canada, Europe, and other global markets, the company aims to enter India’s cybersecurity landscape, introducing solutions.

Redfox distinguishes itself through its approach to penetration testing and innovative training solutions. The company has an online academy, and virtual training programs, and organizes conferences aimed to work towards the industry norms but also engage the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to learn simultaneously.

Speaking about this, Karan Patel, Founder of Redfox Security, said, “It is time for us to establish a presence in India, as we are an India-based brand. The country is evolving towards cybersecurity expertise. As threats evolve, there is a pressing need for industries to step forward and empower organizations with solutions. This is where Redfox is trying to fill this gap and provide services to safeguard businesses across India.”

Redfox works in penetration testing tailored for both small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporations. The company reportedly follows a personalized approach. Through utilizing manual methods and research-intensive techniques, Redfox reportedly works to reduce the occurrence of false positives and optimize overall effectiveness.

Redfox Security's venture into India's consulting realm targets crucial sectors like government, banking, healthcare, and hospitality. The company has a suite of training services, comprising on-site events, pre-recorded content, and virtual sessions, adeptly addressing diverse client demands.

Leading Redfox are co-founders Alka Patel, Dinesh Patel, and Urvashi Patel, backed by a proficient team spanning across various departments, totaling 11-50 employees. The company has a global presence, conducting around 200 engagements each year.

Moving forward, Redfox Security is setting its foothold in the cybersecurity sector in India, broadening global training endeavors, onboarding investors, and ultimately a public listing. In India, the company is going to concentrate on the health, pharmaceutical, banking, and e-commerce sectors. It is aiming to fortify the digital landscape, and Redfox is expanding its reach whilst expanding through the partner network.

