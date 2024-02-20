Redington and Picus Security Partner for Security Validation

Redington Limited, a technology solutions provider, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Picus Security, a renowned security validation company. This partnership broadens the accessibility of Picus Security's esteemed Security Control Validation Platform to a broader spectrum of clients via Redington's vast partner network, which encompasses over 40,000 channel partners.

Through this collaboration, Redington aims to enhance its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and cater to the evolving needs of its clientele. The integration of Picus Security's innovative platform underscores Redington's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and empowering organizations to fortify their security posture effectively.

This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in addressing the growing challenges of cybersecurity and reinforces Redington's position as a trusted advisor and provider of comprehensive technology solutions in the industry.

Teaming up with Picus Security, a leader in Breach and Attack Simulation technology, Redington seeks to broaden customers' reach to cutting-edge security solutions. Picus's platform enables organizations to gauge the efficacy of their security measures by simulating real-world cyber threats, offering actionable insights to bolster prevention and detection capabilities.

Mr. R Venkatesh, President, Technology Solution Group, Redington Limited, “We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Picus Security to bring their cutting-edge Security Validation Platforms to our extensive partner network. This collaboration reinforces Redington's commitment to providing innovative and robust security solutions to our customers. Together, we aim to empower organizations across industries with advanced tools to enhance their cyber resilience and effectively mitigate evolving threats.”

Mr. H Kalra, Regional Sales Director, India & SAARC Picus Security said, “We are delighted to join forces with Redington Limited in this strategic alliance, as it allows us to extend the availability of the Picus Security Validation Platform to a wider customer base in India. Redington's extensive partner network provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to deliver our advanced Breach and Attack Simulation technology to organizations seeking to measure and enhance their threat readiness. Together, we are committed to equipping businesses with the outcomes they need to keep pace with the latest threats, get the best ROI from their investments in security controls, and automate otherwise manual validation processes.”

The Picus Security Validation Platform offers a comprehensive assessment of security risks both within and beyond corporate networks. It consists of five licensable products:

Security Control Validation: The platform mimics real-world cyber threats like ransomware to evaluate and improve the efficiency of security controls in preventing and detecting attacks.

Attack Path Validation: It evaluates an organization's security stance from an "assume breach" standpoint, pinpointing high-risk attack routes to vital systems and users via lateral movement and evasive tactics.

Detection Rule Validation: It assesses the effectiveness and performance of SIEM detection rules, guaranteeing accurate threat alerts for SOC teams while minimizing false positives.

Attack Surface Validation: Improves visibility into the attack surface by offering a unified and current perspective of an organization’s assets. Provides insights on risk to assist in prioritizing vulnerabilities and maintaining endpoint security hygiene.

Cloud Security Validation: Detects cloud security misconfigurations and excessively permissive identity and access management policies by auditing cloud workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Additionally, it simulates cloud-specific attacks for a comprehensive assessment.

The Picus Platform is relied upon by numerous global customers and has recently been acknowledged by Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers’ Choice for 2024 in the Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Tools category. With an impressive overall Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.8 out of 5.0, Picus Security stands out as the top-rated vendor in its field.