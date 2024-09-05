Redington to Distribute the Game Call of Duty-Black Ops 6 in India

Raghu Ram, Senior VP, Endpoint Solutions Group, Redington said, "We are delighted to partner with Microsoft to bring top-tier games to Indian gamers. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise technology and support the burgeoning gaming industry in India. We aim to increase our market share, boost revenue, and reinforce Redington’s position as a key player in the gaming industry by delivering an exceptional gaming experience to a vast and passionate audience."