Redington to Distribute the Game Call of Duty-Black Ops 6 in India

Redington has announced its partnership with Microsoft and Activision to distribute the gaming title, Call of Duty- Black Ops 6, across India.
Redington has secured distribution rights for Activision's games in India, marking a significant milestone between two industry giants. Through this deal, Redington aims to bring the latest and most popular gaming titles, like "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," to Indian consumers, ensuring widespread availability and support.
This partnership represents a strategic move to strengthen Redington’s position in the gaming distribution market in India.
Comment
Raghu Ram, Senior VP, Endpoint Solutions Group, Redington said, "We are delighted to partner with Microsoft to bring top-tier games to Indian gamers. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise technology and support the burgeoning gaming industry in India. We aim to increase our market share, boost revenue, and reinforce Redington’s position as a key player in the gaming industry by delivering an exceptional gaming experience to a vast and passionate audience."
With this association, Microsoft and Activision will be able to leverage Redington's extensive distribution network and market expertise in India, ensuring Call of Duty-Black Ops 6 reaches a wide and diverse audience, maximising sales and brand presence in the region.