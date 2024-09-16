Redington Partners with AWS to Launch Red.AI Initiative

Redington Limited, an Indian integrated technology solutions provider and Fortune India 500 company, has partnered with Amazon Web Services India Private Limited (AWS) to launch Red.AI. This initiative aims to help technology partners learn, adapt, and experiment with AWS's generative AI services to create solutions for high-impact sectors such as education technology (EdTech), government services, and healthcare. The initiative will be introduced in phases to Redington’s partner network across India.

Objective and Partner Enablement

Red.AI is designed to educate and enable technology partners and their customers on the benefits of generative AI and promote its effective adoption. Redington will support its partners, regardless of their current technology maturity, in developing and offering generative AI solutions by providing simplified and scalable tools for industries such as education, healthcare, and government services.

AWS Generative AI and ML Services

Redington will offer its partners access to a range of AWS services, including Amazon Q, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon QuickSight, and Amazon Connect, allowing them to experiment with generative AI and machine learning (ML) technologies. These services will help partners develop proof-of-concept (PoC) projects and scale AI requirements in key sectors.

Training and Go-to-Market Support

AWS will provide training programs to help partners achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency. These programs will enable partners to drive innovation and launch AI-powered applications across industries. AWS will also offer go-to-market (GTM) support, guiding in identifying customer needs and delivering effective solutions.

Rakshit Bhatt, Head, of Cloud Business Group, Redington Limited said, “We are excited to unveil Red.Al, our innovative initiative positions Redington as the preferred distributor for generative AI solutions. This comprehensive end-to-end approach is designed to empower our partners with simplified, plug-and-play, and customized generative AI solutions. Through our collaboration with AWS, we aim to create an ecosystem where every partner can lead with generative AI, offering innovative solutions to diverse segments including education, government, and healthcare. Our goal is to accelerate our partners’ go-to-market strategy for generative AI, and help them grow their business by facilitating expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities."

Redington's Focus on Key Sectors for Generative AI Solutions

Technological Transformation in Target Sectors



Redington has identified education, healthcare, and government as key sectors undergoing significant technological changes, driving business growth. Generative AI is seen as a tool to enhance services in these areas.

Generative AI in Education

In education, generative AI can be used to personalize the learning experience by offering tailored content and real-time feedback. This approach enhances student engagement and understanding, making education more adaptive to individual needs.

Healthcare Applications of Generative AI



In healthcare, generative AI can improve patient outcomes by leveraging predictive analytics, creating personalized treatment plans, and improving data management. These advancements support clinical decision-making and operational efficiency.

Government Services with Generative AI

In the government sector, generative AI streamlines public services by providing data-driven insights for better decision-making. It also enhances citizen engagement through automated responses and personalized interactions, improving service delivery.