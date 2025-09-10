Redington pushes digital manufacturing boundaries with 3D technology

Redington Limited has partnered with Pravana Fusion for the installation of the HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 5200 3D printing solution. The move marks a significant step towards accelerating digital manufacturing capabilities in India across sectors such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace and high-performance consumer products.

As an integrated technology solutions provider and a Fortune India 500 company, Redington continues to focus on enabling advanced manufacturing solutions. With the installation of the HP MJF 5200, Pravana Fusion is now equipped to deliver high-quality, durable parts efficiently, even for complex designs. This supports industries in reducing costs, shortening lead times and improving supply chain resilience.

The HP MJF 5200 system enables agile and scalable production, allowing manufacturers to address challenges such as customisation, precision engineering and sustainability. It also opens opportunities in sectors exploring eco-friendly production methods and waste reduction.

Kacham Om Sai Rusheel, CEO, Pravana Fusion, said,

“At Pravana Fusion, we have always focused on integrating advanced technology to simplify digital manufacturing. The installation of the HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 5200 3D Printer will further enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge 3D printing solutions tailored for specific manufacturing goals.”

Ramesh K S, Vice President – Digital Printing, Redington Limited, said,

“We are excited to partner with Pravana Fusion to bring innovative additive manufacturing and address advanced goals across numerous industries. This partnership underlines our commitment to strengthening digital manufacturing capabilities and offering clients next-generation 3D printing solutions.”

The collaboration also positions Pravana Fusion to explore new opportunities in sustainable energy, infrastructure development and eco-friendly manufacturing, where reducing waste and streamlining processes are critical priorities.

