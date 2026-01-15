Rockwell Automation sustainability report 2025 outlines ESG priorities

The Rockwell Automation sustainability report 2025 sets out how industrial automation and digital technologies are being applied to address environmental impact, workforce readiness, and governance across global operations. The report positions sustainability as a core business strategy rather than a compliance exercise.

As a manufacturer and partner to industrial companies, the organisation highlights its role in supporting more efficient, resilient, and responsible operations through technology-led transformation.

Sustainability embedded across operations

The report shows that sustainability considerations are integrated across product design, sourcing, manufacturing, and delivery. The strategy is structured around three focus areas: Environment, Social, and Governance.

Environment priorities include:

Energy efficiency and emissions management

Product design aligned with sustainability goals

Development of responsible and resilient supply chains

Social priorities focus on:

Workforce safety and inclusive workplace culture

Skills development and future-ready talent

Education initiatives linked to industrial needs

Governance priorities cover:

Cybersecurity and product safety

Enterprise risk management

Ethical leadership and compliance

Focus on India: skills and workforce development

In India, the sustainability strategy places strong emphasis on education and workforce development. Initiatives include the establishment of science laboratories in schools and training programmes in AI, data analytics, and automation.

These efforts are aimed at addressing skills gaps in manufacturing and preparing talent for roles aligned with emerging industrial requirements, supporting broader economic resilience and knowledge-driven growth.

Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India, said sustainability extends beyond technology and includes empowering people to remain competitive while supporting environmental responsibility.

Outcomes across customers, company, and communities

The Rockwell Automation sustainability report 2025 outlines outcomes across three stakeholder groups.

For customers, the focus is on enabling progress towards their sustainability goals through scalable and intelligent industrial solutions.

Internally, the company is working to improve operational safety, efficiency, and accountability. For communities, investments are directed towards education, workforce development, and environmental initiatives in regions where employees live and work.

Measurable progress and accountability

The report highlights specific actions designed to deliver measurable outcomes. These include setting science-based emissions reduction targets, investing in supply chain resilience, and scaling digital and AI-driven solutions to improve efficiency and risk visibility.

Emmanuel Guilhamon, Vice President, Sustainability, Rockwell Automation, said these initiatives are intended to create long-term value and strengthen business resilience rather than serve as checklist-driven activities.

Sustainability as a long-term strategy

The Rockwell Automation sustainability report 2025 frames sustainability as a growth-oriented strategy grounded in governance, technology adoption, and workforce investment. The report presents sustainability as integral to how industrial operations evolve in response to economic, environmental, and societal expectations.