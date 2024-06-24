Route Mobile Partners Billeasy offering WhatsApp-based Ticket Booking

Route Mobile Limited and Billeasy E Solutions Private Limited have collaborated to provide WhatsApp-based ticket booking services for the metro systems in Pune, Hyderabad, and Nagpur, in addition to Delhi. The service allows commuters to purchase tickets and receive them directly through the WhatsApp interface.

The service is currently available in 15 Indian cities, with Route Mobile having already enabled this solution for four of them. The company first launched the service for Delhi Metro in the second half of 2023 and has since expanded to three additional cities through its partnership with Billeasy.

To use the service, commuters need to visit the official WhatsApp account of their respective metro, select their stations, make a payment, and receive a QR ticket that can be used to complete their journey. The service uses advanced features such as web views and payment integrations, which were developed at Route Mobile's R&D center.

The service allows users to pay for their tickets using various methods, including UPI, net banking, and credit or debit cards. Upon successful payment, users will receive a WhatsApp message containing a link that opens a QR ticket, which can be presented at the station entrance to complete their journey.

Talking about this development, Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO of Route Mobile, said, “Our focus is on creating some very unique solutions powered by messaging channels that revolutionize the way customers interact with brands. By enabling ticket booking on WhatsApp for four major cities, we have become one of the largest enablers in this space. This is also a testament to our innovative mindset and ability to solve complex problems with technology. I am extremely delighted about this deployment, thank our partners in this project, and wish the commuters a safe and happy commute.”

He also added, “Any large-scale deployment needs to be supported by an equally capable infrastructure. This deployment showcases Route Mobile's network capability and scalability. These kinds of unique customer journeys are what the engineering and product teams try to solve daily in Route Lab. We look forward to deploying more such solutions in the coming days”

Route Mobile partnered with a Mumbai-based integration partner, Billeasy that works with these metros for the deployment of this solution. Akash Patil, Founder & CEO, of Billeasy, expressed, “We are driving digital transformation for various enterprises and government organizations. Our partnership with Route Mobile enables us to elevate the overall experience and provide a simple, accessible solution to a larger audience, making their lives easy”.

WhatsApp has a significant user base with a market penetration of over 65%. As a certified partner of Meta, Route Mobile collaborates closely with the company to leverage new features on the WhatsApp platform.

