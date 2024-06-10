RR Kabel Launches Firex LS0H-EBXL for Safe Electrical Wiring

RR Kabel Limited, a wire and cable manufacturer in India, announces the launch of the Firex LS0H-EBXL, an innovation in house wire solutions. The Firex LS0H-EBXL, which stands for Low Smoke Zero Halogen and Electron Beam Cross-Linked, introduces a new standard for electrical wiring in residential and commercial settings.

The Firex LS0H-EBXL uses an electron beam cross-linked compound that is halogen-free and can withstand temperatures up to 900°C. This product was unveiled at an event held at Holiday Inn Cochin on 10th June 2024, attended by industry leaders, trade partners, and stakeholders.

Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director of RR Kabel, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "RR Kabel has consistently pioneered product innovations that positively impact people's lives. Firex LS0H-EBXL is another stride in this direction, exemplifying our commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability."

Firex LSOH-EBXL, unlike PVC-based counterparts, is not only chlorine-free but is non-toxic, non-corrosive & offers safety tenfold.

Key benefits of Firex LS0H-EBXL include:

Non-Toxic and Non-Corrosive: The cross-linked halogen-free flame-retardant insulation ensures over 93% visibility in case of a fire, eliminating the risk of dark and toxic smoke emissions. This improves visibility for exit routes and speeds up rescue operations.

Extreme Operating Temperature: Suitable for continuous operation in temperatures ranging from -25°C to +110°C, ensuring reliable performance in extreme weather conditions.

Higher Current Ratings: Offers 103% higher current-carrying capacity compared to traditional wires, enhancing safety and longevity.

Higher Short Circuit Temperature: Provides over 85% higher short-circuit temperature withstanding capacity compared to PVC or halogen-free wires, making it safer during short circuits.

Robust Construction: Features excellent water-resistant and abrasion-resistant properties, along with anti-rodent and anti-termite properties, prolonging the wire's service life.

Compliance: Meets industry standards including REACH, RoHS, CE, and CPR, making it free from 240+ hazardous substances including lead, mercury, and phthalates.

