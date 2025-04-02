RRP Electronics Exports Packaged Semiconductor Consignment

RRP Electronics, Maharashtra’s first state-approved semiconductor plant, has exported its first consignment to a European customer. The shipment, valued at Rs. 6.51 crore, focuses on ASIC-based technologies.

The company has a fully operational Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) facility and is expanding under the Rs. 12,035 crore state-approved Phase I plan. As the first mover in the sector, RRP Electronics has established a proof of concept, strengthening its market position. The company is also expanding its capabilities through a strategic partnership with AMB Taiwan.

RRP Electronics Expands to SIM Card Modules and Advanced Packaging

A team from AMB Taiwan is expected to visit in April to complete the proof of concept for SIM card modules, opening new opportunities. This initiative will complement RRP Electronics' work on IGBT and MOSFET products.

Additionally, RRP Electronics has initiated the setup of Deca Technologies' advanced packaging foundry, aimed at producing components for Apple iPhones. The company is also working towards qualifying for business with a multinational through Deca Technologies, USA, by establishing an OHT facility.

Growth in Analog Devices and the Automotive Sector

RRP Electronics is expanding into analog devices, targeting direct opportunities in the automotive sector. The ongoing expansion is expected to generate employment opportunities, contributing to domestic semiconductor manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

