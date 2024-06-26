S.N. Subrahmanyan Appointed Chairman of LTIMindtree

A. M. Naik will step down as Chairman of LTIMindtree at the end of the company's 28th AGM on June 26, 2024. The Board of Directors of LTIMindtree appointed S. N. Subrahmanyan, the current Vice-Chairman, as Chairman effective June 27, 2024.

Advertisment

The Board acknowledged A.M. Naik’s significant contribution to the company, noting that his leadership increased shareholder value. Known as AMN, he has been the Founder Chairman and played a key role in transforming LTIMindtree into a focused global conglomerate, emphasizing technology, talent, and innovation.

Speaking on this development, Naik said, “It is with immense pride and satisfaction, I reﬂect on the journey from the initial days of L&T Infotech to the IT services behemoth that LTIMindtree has become today. I feel privileged to have not only led such a great organization but also laid the foundation for future growth and success. From June 27, 2024, under Mr. Subrahmanyan’s able leadership, I am sure LTIMindtree will continue to grow further and reach new pinnacles of success”.

S. N. Subrahmanyan, known as SNS, joined the Board of L&T Infotech on January 10, 2015. He was appointed Vice Chairman on May 4, 2017. SNS has contributed significantly to the growth of LTIMindtree through his guidance and input. He played a key role in the acquisition of Mindtree in 2019 and subsequently led the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree.

Advertisment

On this occasion, Subrahmanyan said, “First of all, I would like to acknowledge Mr. Naik’s efforts towards building this IT giant within the L&T Group. What he has done is humongous and simply outstanding. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to him and the Board for reposing trust in me and appointing me as the Chairman. I would humbly like to take up this responsibility and take LTIMindtree’s legacy of trust, customer focus, timely delivery, quality, people centricity, and professionalism forward”.

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Product News here..