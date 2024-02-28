Salesforce’s Einstein Copilot: The Conversational AI Assistant for CRM

Salesforce has unveiled the public beta launch of Einstein Copilot, an AI assistant for CRM that is customizable, conversational, and generative. Einstein Copilot empowers Salesforce users to generate responses using their confidential data, upholding stringent data governance without costly AI model training.

This enables Copilot to address inquiries, summarize content, generate new content, decipher intricate conversations, and dynamically automate tasks within Salesforce's AI CRM applications, all through a unified, seamless user experience.

This capability is achieved through the integration of a conversational user interface, a robust large language model, and trusted organizational data, empowering Salesforce users to leverage the potential of generative AI. It allows them to engage with their applications in innovative and unprecedented ways.

“AI is the single most important moment in the history of our industry. It will deepen customer relationships, increase productivity, and drive higher margins at every company," said Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, of Salesforce. “Our new Einstein Copilot brings together an amazing intuitive interface for interacting with AI, world-class AI models, and above all deep integration of the data and metadata needed to benefit from AI. Einstein Copilot is the only copilot with the ability to truly understand what is going on with your customer relationships.” Einstein Copilot Capabilities Grounding prompts in Data Cloud: Einstein Copilot leverages trusted business data from the Data Cloud to contextualize its responses, ensuring the highest quality outputs. This integration enables Copilot to generate more accurate and customized responses, drawing from reliable company data.

Out-of-the-box “actions”: Einstein Copilot features a library of pre-programmed actions, which encompass automated responses or business tasks that the AI can execute upon user request. These actions can be combined to execute dynamic multi-step plans. For instance, a customer service agent can prompt Einstein Copilot to close a case, open a sales opportunity, or upsell an add-on. Copilot comprehends the user's intent and seamlessly executes the task or tasks within the service experience flow. With Einstein Copilot, there are no barriers between applications or data, fostering a cohesive user experience.

Customize Einstein Copilot for specific business needs: Einstein Copilot offers customization options for various sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT tasks, ensuring adherence to company and industry policies. Copilot Builder enables the creation of custom actions, Prompt Builder activates tailored prompts within the workflow, and Model Builder utilizes proprietary AI models to drive specialized Einstein Copilot functionalities.

Reasoning engine to interpret intent and choose the best action: Einstein Copilot's reasoning engine, responsible for interpreting and processing information to make informed decisions, solve problems, or derive insights, interfaces with an LLM. It analyzes the user's prompt comprehensively, identifies the appropriate actions or sequences of actions, and generates the output accordingly. For instance, when a sales representative asks Einstein Copilot for assistance recommending a new product tier to a customer, Copilot assesses the customer's current products, understands available upgrade options, and transitions the customer to a new high-value marketing segment. Subsequently, Copilot can update the information across multiple systems using MuleSoft and Salesforce Flow.