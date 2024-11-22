Salesforce Hosted Agentforce World Tour in Delhi

Salesforce recently hosted the inaugural Agentforce World Tour in Delhi, showcasing Agentforce, the agentic layer of its platform designed to deploy autonomous AI agents across various business functions. Agentforce offers tools for creating and customizing AI agents, along with a suite of pre-built agents to accelerate adoption.

Highlighting Human-AI Collaboration

The event centred on the theme of "humans and agents driving customer success together." Salesforce leaders, along with representatives from innovative Indian companies like BIBA Fashion Limited, Cosmo First Limited, Kohler, and GlobalLogic, demonstrated Salesforce’s AI vision and the potential of Agentforce to harness the next wave of AI innovation.

Attendees participated in hands-on sessions, where they could bring their ideas to life by building and deploying their own AI agents in just minutes.

Building on Dreamforce Momentum

The Agentforce World Tour Delhi builds on the success of Dreamforce, one of the world’s largest AI conferences, where Agentforce was first introduced. The event brought together Salesforce Trailblazers, industry innovators, and AI experts to explore how Agentforce can strengthen customer relationships and boost productivity through intelligent automation.

This initiative underscores Salesforce’s commitment to advancing AI technologies and empowering businesses in India to achieve greater efficiency and success through cutting-edge innovations.

Arun Parameswaran, SVP & MD, Sales and Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “The future of AI lies in AI agents, and with Agentforce, we are thrilled to lead this transformation. Agentforce doesn’t just support employees; it anticipates needs, deepens relationships, and empowers proactive actions across every customer interaction. With Agentforce, any organization can seamlessly create, customize, and deploy AI agents that deliver real, measurable value to each engagement. Our commitment is to provide world-class AI-driven solutions, giving the workforce more time to focus on creative and complex tasks.”

Rakesh Mishra, AVP, of GlobalLogic, said, “At GlobalLogic, a Hitachi company, we recognize the transformative power of AI, particularly with the rise of autonomous agents. As we embrace this third wave of technology, we understand that it’s not just about innovation—it’s about ensuring that these advancements continue to focus on what truly matters: helping our customers achieve digital transformation to create a positive impact on people and society. Salesforce’s leadership in AI-driven solutions is pivotal in helping us stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape. In an age where technology is moving faster than ever, our growth and customer relationships must remain at the forefront of this evolution.”

