Salesforce India held the first edition of the Great India Sales & Marketing Summit on May 24, 2024. This virtual event provided insights into technologies like AI and their impact on sales and marketing functions. Over 10,000 participants attended the summit.

The event focused on digital transformation and the role of AI in achieving organizational success and customer-centricity. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, opened the session by acknowledging the contributions of sales and marketing professionals.

She emphasized that these functions are crucial for organizational growth through meaningful customer engagement. Bhattacharya highlighted the importance of vibrant sales and marketing teams in fostering innovation and stated that digital transformation is essential for India's economic growth. She also discussed how technology and AI enable sales and marketing teams to achieve their goals.

At the Summit, several sessions explored the power of AI in Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service. Salesforce experts showcased how Salesforce uses its own AI products to achieve success.

Kapil Dev: Setting Goals and Achieving Them Together. Kapil Dev, former cricketer and captain of the World Cup-winning Indian team, shared leadership insights.