Salesforce launches Sustainable AI Policy

Salesforce has introduced several new initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and equity through the utilization of AI technology. The company has launched its Sustainable AI Policy Principles, which serve as a guideline for AI regulation to minimize environmental impact and foster climate innovation. Additionally, Salesforce has chosen five new nonprofits for its Salesforce Accelerator – AI for Impact program, focusing on climate action. This initiative will empower purpose-driven organizations to leverage AI solutions in addressing climate change challenges.

Prioritizing responsible AI development allows organizations to positively impact society while ensuring equity and sustainability remain central to their efforts. AI equity promotes fairness, and inclusivity, and works to reduce biases and disparities in technology access. Sustainable AI practices aim to reduce energy consumption and minimize environmental impact.

The new Sustainable AI Policy Principles build on Salesforce's commitment to advocating for clear and consistent science-based policies for a just and equitable transition to a 1.5-degree future. These principles offer best practices for lawmakers and regulators, including managing and mitigating the environmental impact of AI models and spurring climate innovation.

Salesforce is also the first technology company to support the Transformational AI to Modernize the Economy (TAME) legislation, which aims to promote the adoption and implementation of AI for better prediction and response to extreme weather events.

As part of the AI for Impact cohort, Salesforce is supporting climate nonprofits with technology, investments, and philanthropy to develop AI solutions benefiting the planet. The participants will work on solutions in climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience, and climate finance areas. They will also receive pro bono consulting from Salesforce experts.

The accelerator participants include Climate Collective Foundation, Good360, Groundswell, Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance (ORRAA), and WattTime. Each organization will develop AI-powered initiatives to address climate change challenges, ranging from streamlining climate tech startup investments to optimizing logistics for disaster relief and increasing access to renewable energy.

“With AI changing how we live and work, it is more critical than ever that we develop the technology so it’s equitable and sustainable. We're excited to support climate nonprofits who are committed to sustainable and equitable AI innovation. Setting clear policies to guide and advocate for responsible AI development is also crucial for our company and our ecosystem of ecopreneurs, partners, and customers. Together, we can accelerate efforts to ensure technology benefits everyone, everywhere.” – Suzanne DiBianca, EVP and Chief Impact Officer, Salesforce.

“We’re thrilled and very grateful to join the Salesforce Accelerator – AI for Impact. It’s a game-changer for Groundswell, empowering us to expand our community solar and energy efficiency initiatives to meet this moment of unprecedented opportunity. We build community power, we are ready to scale, and integrating AI into our strategies will propel us toward our vision.” – Michelle Moore, CEO of Groundswell.

“We’re honored to be selected for the Salesforce Accelerator - AI for Impact. By harnessing the power of AI, Good360 is poised to make an even greater impact – delivering resources where they’re needed most while also reducing carbon emissions. Together with Salesforce, we look forward to developing technology tools that support a healthier planet.” – Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360.

