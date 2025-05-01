Samsung Announces Limited-Time Deals on Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung has introduced limited-period pricing for its Galaxy S24 series smartphones. The revised pricing is as follows:

Model Original Price (INR) Offer Price (INR) Galaxy S24 Ultra 129,999 84,999 Galaxy S24 74,999 44,999 Galaxy S24 FE 59,999 34,999

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Key AI and Camera Capabilities

The Galaxy S24 Ultra includes AI-powered features designed to support communication and productivity. These include:

Live Translate, Interpreter, and Chat Assist for real-time language support.

Note Assist, accessible via the Samsung Notes app, offers auto-formatting, summarisation, translation, and spelling correction.

Transcript Assist supports note creation from recorded content.

Drawing Assist uses AI to enhance user sketches with stylised rendering.

The device features a 200MP main camera supported by the ProVisual Engine, an AI-based toolset that enhances image capture. The Quad Tele System supports optical-quality zoom at multiple levels (2x to 10x) using a 50MP sensor, and digital zoom up to 100x. Enhanced Nightography is supported through a 1.4 μm pixel sensor.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, with upgraded NPU performance and a titanium frame for improved durability.

Galaxy S24: AI, Imaging, and Display Features

The Galaxy S24 features a 50MP triple camera setup with AI Zoom and upgraded Nightography capabilities. Key AI tools include:

Portrait Studio, which enables the transformation of portraits into multiple artistic formats such as 3D cartoons and sketches via the Gallery app.

Call Assist, supporting live translation and text-based call summaries.

Generative Edit and AI-based enhancements for retouching images within the Gallery app.

The device includes a 6.2-inch display with peak brightness up to 2600 nits and an adaptive refresh rate of 1–120 Hz, supporting performance efficiency.

Galaxy S24 FE: AI and Performance Enhancements

The Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 4700mAh battery, and Exynos 2400 series chipset. It includes:

Integration of Galaxy AI tools for communication, productivity, and editing.

Photo Assist and ProVisual Engine, supporting high-quality image processing with AI-based refinements.

The camera system includes a 50MP wide lens, 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP front camera. Features such as optical image stabilisation (OIS) support enhanced clarity across varied conditions.

