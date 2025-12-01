Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ brings AI features to wider users

Galaxy Tab A11+ brings AI features to wider users

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India, adding AI-led features to its mainstream tablet segment. The device focuses on essential learning tools, multitasking support and a design aimed at everyday use across work, school and home.

AI tools aimed at learning and daily tasks

The company has placed AI at the centre of this release. The tablet supports Google Gemini for visual and conversational interactions, allowing users to complete routine tasks with quick prompts. Circle to Search with Google offers gesture-based lookups and real-time translation while browsing.

Samsung Notes gets a feature called Solve Math, which provides step-by-step explanations for equations. It works with typed or handwritten inputs and covers basic arithmetic along with more complex calculations and unit conversions.

These additions are positioned as aids for students and users looking to streamline daily work.

Display, audio and cameras for content consumption

The Galaxy Tab A11+ comes with an 11-inch display designed for streaming and digital learning. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos aim to improve the viewing and listening experience, and the tablet retains a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The rear 8MP and front 5MP cameras support video calls and document scanning, alongside routine content capture.

Sagnik Sen, Director, MX Business, Samsung India said the device is designed to expand access to useful innovations for everyday life. He noted that the Galaxy Tab A11+ brings AI tools, a premium build and long-lasting performance for varied use cases.

Performance, storage and battery

The tablet runs on the 4nm MediaTek MT8775 processor. It comes in two memory variants — 6GB with 128GB storage and 8GB with 256GB storage. Both support up to 2TB expandable storage. A 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging handles all-day use.

Design and connectivity options

Samsung has used a metal body with a slim profile measuring 257.1 x 168.7 x 6.9 mm. The Wi-Fi model weighs 480 g, while the 5G version weighs 491 g. The device ships in Grey and Silver finishes and is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants.

Pricing and availability

Sales begin on 28 November. Prices include bank cashback:

Galaxy Tab A11+ WiFi 6/128GB (X230NA): Rs 19999

Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G 6/128GB (X236BA): Rs 23999

Galaxy Tab A11+ WiFi 8/256GB (X230NE): Rs 25999

Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G 8/256GB (X236BE): Rs 29999

The tablet will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail outlets.