SanchiConnect and ThinKuvate Showcase Deeptech Startups in Singapore

SanchiConnect, a deeptech startup enablement community, has announced its upcoming delegation to Singapore for EchelonX and a fundraising program specifically designed for its portfolio and community startups in collaboration with ThinKuvate a Singapore-headquartered early-stage investment firm with the SEBI registered AIF in India.

EchelonX is a market access platform in the country, bringing together robotics, AI, and sustainability startups, venture funds, and global enterprise representatives.

The delegation will provide an opportunity for startups including Swapp Design- an autonomous battery swapping system, Simatricals- a wireless charging infrastructure company, Manastu Space-tech company into propulsion fuel, Docker Vision- a computer vision AI startup, Dresma - a generative AI company, and Travsie- a traveltech company to showcase their innovative technologies and solutions to potential investors and partners. By partnering with Singapore-based venture funds and global enterprises, these startups will have the chance to accelerate their growth and expand their reach on a worldwide scale.

SanchiConnect is working to support deeptech startups, and this delegation to EchelonX is just one of the many initiatives the community is undertaking to foster innovation and collaboration in the industry. By connecting startups with key players in the ecosystem, SanchiConnect is operating in the deeptech sector.

“As we venture into Singapore with fantastic partners in place and some new relationships for which we have been talking in the recent past. In the next 3 days, our startups will pitch and meet 50+ venture funds and countless enterprises and partners at EchelonX. Our matrices for each meeting are clear and we will soon have some bigger announcements” said Pushpendra Vishal Kaushal, Program Director at SanchiConnect.

Addison Appu Partner at ThinKuvate said “We're partnering with Sanchi Connect for the Emerging Tech Demo Day held in Singapore, where exciting tech startups from India will showcase their innovative ideas. We are also proud that four of ThinKuvate's portfolio companies will participate in this event”.

