At its annual SAP Sapphire conference, SAP introduced generative AI innovations and partnerships. These developments highlight the company's efforts to advance business operations in the era of AI.

Advertisment

SAP is integrating Business AI into its enterprise cloud portfolio, which supports critical business processes globally. The company is also collaborating with firms at the forefront of AI technology, aiming to drive new insights and innovations in global business.

“The Business AI innovations we’re announcing at SAP Sapphire in 2024 will redefine the way businesses run,” says Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Today’s AI announcements and partnerships build on our commitment to deliver revolutionary technology that drives real-world results, helping customers unleash the agility and ingenuity they need to succeed in today’s fast-moving business landscape.”

AI That Means Business

Advertisment

As SAP integrates Business AI across its enterprise solutions, it aims to provide users with rich insights to enhance outcomes and support creative problem-solving. Examples include AI-generated reports in SAP SuccessFactors, offering insights for compensation discussions, and forecasting capabilities in SAP Sales Cloud that predict effective combinations of salespeople and products.

Additionally, the SAP Business Technology Platform is incorporating large language models from Amazon Web Services, Meta, and Mistral AI into its generative AI hub, simplifying the creation of generative AI use cases for SAP applications.

SAP's generative AI copilot, Joule, which organizes and contextualizes data to improve automation and decision-making, is being expanded throughout SAP's solution portfolio. Initially launched in SAP SuccessFactors, Joule is now integrated into SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Build, and SAP Integration Suite, with plans to extend to SAP Ariba and SAP Analytics Cloud by year-end.

Advertisment

At the SAP Sapphire conference, SAP announced plans to integrate Joule with Microsoft Copilot to enhance insights, providing users with a unified experience across SAP and Microsoft 365 applications.

In line with the growing importance of Business AI, SAP is reinforcing its commitment to developing relevant, reliable, and responsible AI. At Sapphire, SAP adopted the 10 guiding principles of the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, aiming to ensure that AI technologies respect human rights, promote fairness, and contribute to sustainable development.

Partnerships That Scale Innovation

Advertisment

SAP is collaborating with leading technology companies to explore the potential of generative AI at an enterprise level. Beyond its expanded collaborations with AWS and Microsoft, SAP is partnering with Google Cloud, Meta, Mistral AI, and NVIDIA. These partnerships enable SAP to leverage advanced AI technology to innovate rapidly and deliver enhanced real-world results.

Google Cloud

SAP and Google Cloud are expanding their partnership to utilize Business AI in predicting and mitigating supply chain risks, aiming to minimize disruptions and maintain optimal inventory levels. The collaboration will integrate SAP's Joule and the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution with Google Cloud’s Gemini models AI assistant and Google Cloud Cortex Framework’s data foundation.

Advertisment

Meta

SAP will use Meta Llama 3 to generate scripts for highly customized analytics applications in SAP Analytics Cloud. Meta's advanced AI model, known for its language nuances and contextual understanding, will translate enterprise business requirements into actionable outcomes.

Mistral AI

Advertisment

SAP will incorporate new large language models from Mistral AI into the generative AI hub capability in SAP AI Core. Mistral AI is a global company based in Paris specializing in generative AI.

NVIDIA

SAP and NVIDIA Corporation are enhancing their cross-product partnership to integrate advanced technologies into enterprise-ready business applications:

Advertisment

As SAP trains Joule to serve as an AI assistant for the RISE with SAP solution implementations, NVIDIA’s AI models will process SAP consulting assets to provide precise answers to implementation-related questions.

SAP will embed Joule in the ABAP Cloud model to generate ABAP code for SAP developers, with NVIDIA’s accelerated infrastructure managing SAP’s generative AI model for ABAP code generation.

SAP will infuse generative AI into the SAP Intelligent Product Recommendation solution, utilizing NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs to simulate complex manufacturing products and configurations as industrial digital twins.

Cloud Technology That Drives Agility and Sustainability

In the era of AI, business success relies on cloud technology. SAP is facilitating cloud adoption with initiatives that connect customers with partners experienced in SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformations. Additional cloud innovations announced at SAP Sapphire include tools to help organizations measure, manage, and execute their sustainability strategies. The SAP Sustainability Control Tower and SAP Sustainability Footprint Management solutions now track carbon footprints at scale and assist businesses in meeting regulatory standards.

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Products News Here..