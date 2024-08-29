Sasken Technologies Partners Trustonic to Enhance Automotive Security

Sasken Technologies, a provider of product engineering and digital transformation services, has entered into a partnership with cybersecurity technology company Trustonic to deliver advanced security solutions for automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Focus on Automotive Security

The collaboration between Sasken and Trustonic aims to address the growing need for secure technology in the automotive sector. By integrating cybersecurity measures, the partnership will enable OEMs to implement robust security features in their connected vehicles, helping to protect against cyber threats and safeguard user data.

Sasken's Expertise

Sasken Technologies, with over 34 years of experience in embedded software, has a history of delivering R&D services to industries such as semiconductors, automotive, industrials, smart devices, wearables, enterprise-grade devices, satellite communications, and transportation. The company's services span from concept to market and from chip to cognition, supporting global leaders in these sectors.

Trustonic's Cybersecurity Platform

Trustonic, headquartered in the UK, provides cybersecurity technology for smart devices and connected vehicles. The company's Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) platform, known as 'Kinibi,' achieved the world's first comprehensive EAL5+ certification in May 2022.

Rajiv C. Mody, CMD & CEO, added, "Sasken is excited to partner with Trustonic, a global leader in cybersecurity. With our deep expertise in the Automotive industry, this collaboration enables us to deliver cutting-edge, secure solutions for Automotive OEMs & Tier1s, ensuring our clients can innovate with confidence. By combining Trustonic's proven security expertise with Sasken's engineering prowess, we are confident of setting new standards for safety and innovation in the industry."

Through this partnership, Trustonic will collaborate with Sasken engineers to deliver advanced security solutions for higher-level applications and services. This collaboration is expected to enhance security for Sasken's technological advancements, particularly benefiting customers with stronger protection for newly developed AI solutions.

Andrew Till, General Manager of Secure Platform Trustonic, confirmed: “Trustonic is working hard to build an ecosystem of partners who can seamlessly work together to deliver innovation with the highest level of security. As a reputable engineering company with strong experience in both Mobile and Automotive embedded projects, we are delighted to have formed this new collaboration with Sasken and now look forward to working closely with the team to advance the security of its solutions, while benefitting its end customers across the globe.”

