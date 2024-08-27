Satcom Infotech Partners Fortran to Strengthen Cybersecurity Solutions

Satcom Infotech, a value-added distributor in cybersecurity management, has signed a distribution agreement with Fortra, a global cybersecurity provider. The partnership aims to expand the availability of Fortra’s cybersecurity products across the Indian subcontinent and SAARC countries.

Distribution of Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions

Under this agreement, Satcom Infotech will distribute Fortra’s range of cybersecurity solutions. These include data protection, offensive security, email security, anti-phishing, digital risk protection, and secure file transfer.

Strengthening Cybersecurity for Businesses in India

This partnership is designed to help businesses in India and the SAARC region enhance their cybersecurity infrastructure. By offering Fortra's technologies, Satcom Infotech will enable organizations to protect against evolving cyber threats.

Vinod Kumar, CEO of Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to join forces with Fortra, a global leader renowned for its advanced cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with the best-in-class security products and services. With Fortra’s innovative technologies, we are confident in our ability to meet the growing cybersecurity needs of businesses across India.”

Paolo Cappello, General Manager, Fortran, added, “Partnering with Satcom Infotech is a significant step in our expansion strategy. Their deep understanding of the local market and strong distribution capabilities make them the ideal distributor to drive our growth in India. We look forward to working closely with the Satcom team to deliver our solutions to a broader audience and help organizations safeguard their data and digital assets.”

