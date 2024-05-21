Satcom Infotech Partners with iboss to Offer SASE Platform

Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd, a distributor of cybersecurity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with iboss, a global provider of Zero Trust Edge cloud security. This partnership will integrate the iboss Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform into Satcom Infotech’s portfolio, enhancing security and productivity for organizations while reducing costs.

The iboss platform, based on Zero Trust SASE principles, delivers a comprehensive cloud-based security solution. It replaces legacy VPNs, Proxy appliances, and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with a single service that improves security, enhances the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and reduces costs. By adopting iboss's cloud-native security platform, organizations can achieve better visibility, control, and protection over their networks and data, irrespective of user location or device.

This collaboration allows Satcom Infotech to address the evolving security needs of its customers, providing them with advanced tools to combat modern cyber threats. The partnership leverages Satcom Infotech's extensive network of resellers and partners and their deep expertise in cybersecurity distribution, making it possible to deliver iboss’s cutting-edge solutions effectively.

By integrating iboss’s capabilities, Satcom Infotech can help organizations eliminate the challenges associated with legacy technologies and enhance overall security posture. This move is aimed at empowering customers to maintain productivity and secure their operations in an increasingly complex threat landscape, ensuring robust protection for their networks and data.

"We are partnering with iboss to bring the company’s cutting-edge cloud security solutions to our customers," said Mr. Pratap Mondal, Head of Alliance & Marketing at Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. "iboss's expertise in cloud security aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to businesses of all sizes. Together, we aim to empower organizations to protect their critical assets from emerging cyber threats effectively."

Simon Eappariello, Senior Vice President of Product & Engineering EMEIA at iboss, stated, "We are collaborating with Satcom Infotech to help customers protect against sophisticated threats while ensuring dispersed workforces remain productive without relying on costly, legacy technologies. Satcom Infotech's extensive network of resellers and partners, along with their expertise in cybersecurity distribution, makes them an ideal partner for iboss. Together, we are committed to providing organizations with the tools to address the modern threat landscape and eliminate the challenges of legacy technology.”

