Satcom Infotech Signs Official Distribution Agreement with GoTo

Satcom Infotech, a value-added distributor in the cybersecurity and IT solutions segment, has announced that it has entered into an official distribution agreement with GoTo, a company in Cloud communications and IT. This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing Satcom Infotech’s portfolio with a range of products across GoTo’s IT management and support and business collaboration solutions, including LogMeIn Resolve, LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo Meeting, and GoTo Webinar, among others.

With the increasing need for seamless remote work solutions, secure IT management and efficient communications tools, this collaboration will empower businesses across India to optimize their IT infrastructure while ensuring security and operational efficiency.

Commenting on the partnership, Vinod Kumar, MD, Satcom Infotech said, “We are pleased to join hands with GoTo. At Satcom Infotech, we are committed to providing effective solutions to our partners and customers. With GoTo’s secure and easy-to-use products, we are confident in our ability to address the evolving IT operational challenges of businesses in India and support their growth.”

Mathew Philip, Senior Director & Head, India Business & Global SIs, at GoTo added,

“India is a key market for GoTo; and partnering with Satcom Infotech, a well-established and trusted distributor in the region, aligns with our strategic vision of expanding our footprint and delivering high-quality solutions to businesses. We look forward to working closely with Satcom Infotech to help organisations with our secure and reliable IT and communications solutions.”

The agreement between Satcom Infotech and GoTo is set to benefit businesses across various sectors, from SMEs to large enterprises, by offering cost-effective, secure, and scalable IT and business communications solutions.