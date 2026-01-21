Satin-Technologies-cybersecurity-acquisition-targets-deep-tech

Satin Technologies Limited has announced a significant expansion of its technology portfolio through a majority stake acquisition in a deep-tech cybersecurity company. The move marks the group’s formal entry into technology-driven cybersecurity businesses, with a focus on future-ready security capabilities.

Advertisment

Under the agreement, Satin Technologies will acquire up to 76.40% equity share capital of QTrino Labs Private Limited in one or more tranches. The transaction was executed through a Share Subscription-cum-Shareholders Agreement dated January 17, 2026.

Strengthening the technology footprint

QTrino Labs is an IIT-incubated cybersecurity startup operating in the quantum-safe security segment. The company develops cost-effective security solutions designed for enterprises and government institutions, a market segment experiencing rapid growth and increasing complexity.

Through the Satin Technologies cybersecurity acquisition, the group aims to expand its presence in advanced technology domains while strengthening its overall solution portfolio and technology resilience.

Advertisment

QTrino to operate as a subsidiary

Upon completion of the transaction, QTrino Labs will be consolidated as a subsidiary. This structure positions Satin Technologies to integrate advanced cybersecurity capabilities while maintaining focus on long-term technology development.

The acquisition aligns with the group’s stated objective of investing in innovation-led capabilities that support sustainable and resilient growth.

Focus on quantum-safe security

Quantum-safe security technologies are becoming increasingly relevant as enterprises and public institutions prepare for emerging threats. QTrino’s work in this area complements Satin Technologies’ broader technology vision, particularly in building secure and scalable digital infrastructure.

Advertisment

The transaction is intended to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation cybersecurity solutions tailored to evolving enterprise and government requirements.

Leadership perspectives on the transaction

Commenting on the development, Prof. (Dr.) Jawar Singh, Founder and Director, QTrino Labs, said the association provides a strong platform to advance quantum-safe security solutions and contribute to India’s growing digital security ecosystem.

Rupinder Kalia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Satin Technologies Limited, described the acquisition as a milestone in building future-ready technology capabilities. He noted that the partnership is expected to enhance cyber resilience, accelerate innovation, and support the creation of scalable security solutions.

Advertisment

Long-term technology strategy

The Satin Technologies cybersecurity acquisition reflects a broader strategic approach centred on anticipating change and investing in emerging technologies. By combining institutional backing with deep-tech innovation, the group is positioning itself to play a more active role in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

As digital ecosystems expand and security requirements intensify, the acquisition underscores the growing importance of integrating advanced cybersecurity capabilities into long-term technology and business strategy.