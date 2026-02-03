Savex brings AI-driven IT visibility to India through Liongard partnership

Savex Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Liongard, a global provider of AI-powered asset intelligence, to expand advanced IT automation and cybersecurity capabilities across India. Through this collaboration, Savex will distribute Liongard’s platform to enterprises, MSPs, and channel partners seeking deeper visibility and stronger control over increasingly complex IT environments.

As digital infrastructures scale across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid ecosystems, organisations are facing growing challenges around asset visibility, configuration drift, and cyber risk exposure. Liongard addresses this by continuously discovering IT assets, monitoring configuration changes, and identifying hidden vulnerabilities, enabling teams to shift from reactive firefighting to proactive risk management.

Commenting on the partnership, Vivek Anand, Director of Sales, IMEA at Liongard, said, “This partnership opens a powerful opportunity to bring deeper visibility and intelligent automation to organisations across India. As environments grow more distributed and complex, having a clear, continuously accurate understanding of assets and configurations is foundational. Together, we are well-positioned to support the next phase of IT and security maturity in the region.”

Savex Technologies will leverage its extensive nationwide presence and deep relationships with enterprise and channel partners to accelerate Liongard’s adoption in the Indian market. The distributor will focus on partner enablement through technical training, structured go-to-market initiatives, and targeted marketing programmes, helping MSPs and enterprises embed automation and cybersecurity intelligence into their daily operations.

Raunak Jagasia, Director – Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd., said, “India’s partner ecosystem is evolving at a rapid pace, with enterprises looking for smarter ways to manage increasing IT complexity. Our partnership with Liongard underscores Savex Technologies’ commitment to delivering advanced automation and enhanced visibility solutions to enterprises and MSPs across India, empowering our partners to drive stronger outcomes and greater business value for their customers.”

Liongard’s platform is widely used by MSPs, MSSPs, and IT providers globally, offering unified visibility across users, systems, networks, and cloud environments through more than 85 integrations. By combining asset intelligence with automation and actionable insights, the platform helps organisations improve cyber resilience, operational efficiency, and long-term scalability.

With this partnership, Savex strengthens its portfolio of security-focused solutions while responding to India’s growing demand for intelligent IT operations and proactive cybersecurity frameworks.

