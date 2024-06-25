Seagate Launches Official eBay Store for Refurbished Hard Drives

Seagate has launched an official storefront on eBay to sell its re-certified hard drives. Through its Hard Drive Circularity Program, Seagate evaluates used hard drives to determine their suitability for re-certification. The initiative aims to reduce e-waste and bolster sustainability efforts.

As a founding member of the Circular Drive Initiative, Seagate collaborates with global leaders in digital storage, data centers, sustainability, and blockchain to promote the secure reuse of storage devices and minimize hard drive shredding.

This practice prevents environmental harm caused by the disposal of hard drives containing rare earth materials. Seagate ensures rigorous data sanitization and erasure practices for its factory-recertified drives, aligning with industry standards like IEEE 2883, NIST SP 800-88 Rev. 1, and ISO/IEC 27040:2015 to secure data after decommissioning.

“Tens of millions of hard drives are still being shredded yearly, and we need to reduce the use of destructive sanitization methods,” said Jason Feist, Seagate's SVP, Products and Markets. “Seagate builds circularity into the drives we bring to market. The collaboration with eBay will increase the amount of data that can be stored on top quality, recertified hard drives.”

In fiscal year 2023, Seagate prolonged the operational lifespan of about 1.19 million hard drives and solid-state drives via its circularity program, thereby avoiding 553 metric tons of e-waste. Seagate's objective is to reduce e-waste by reintegrating high-quality hard drives into active service and extending their usable lifetimes.

“eBay is proud to work with Seagate on this exciting partnership,” said Renée Morin, eBay’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Refurbishing items gives them a longer life and generally reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In our efforts to be a responsible, sustainable marketplace, this collaboration shows that we all have a part to play.”

The new Seagate storefront on eBay provides a range of hard drive options that are recertified by Seagate and include a limited warranty for assurance.

