Securonix Launches Cyber Data Fabric and Noise Cancelling SIEM

Securonix has announced two new capabilities in its EON suite; Cyber Data Fabric and Noise Cancelling SIEM. These additions enhance the Unified Defence SIEM solution, aiding CyberOps teams in responding to sophisticated cyberattacks.

The second release of AI-reinforced capabilities in Securonix EON addresses challenges such as resource constraints, large volumes of data and alerts, and complex AI-powered attacks in cyber operations. Securonix, as an AI-reinforced SIEM solution provider, aims to provide organizations with improved control and flexibility to enhance their security measures against emerging threats.

“As the threat landscape evolves and cyber operations teams are tasked with defending an ever-expanding attack surface, the role of a security analyst becomes increasingly demanding,” said Haggai Pollak, Chief Product Officer at Securonix. “Analysts are under immense pressure to quickly process vast amounts of security alerts and maintain effective security policies while keeping their organization safe. With Securonix EON’s Cyber Data Fabric and Noise Cancelling SIEM, we are streamlining security processes with AI-reinforced capabilities that save time, maximize efficiency, and mitigate advanced threats posed by today’s cybercriminals.”

The new AI-reinforced Securonix EON capabilities include:

Cyber Data Fabric: This modular architecture allows analysts to control data orchestration through intelligent classification, ensuring the right data is analyzed, stored, and archived. CyberOps teams can classify relevant events for real-time analysis, delayed forensics, and compliance purposes, managing costs without compromising security and compliance.

Cyber Data Fabric integrates various security tools, clouds, and data lakes into a unified platform, helping organizations optimize security operations and maximize security investments. It improves cost efficiency by enabling CyberOps teams to focus on critical threats.

Noise Cancelling SIEM: Using AI, this system reduces alert fatigue by suppressing up to 50% of total alerts, enabling CyberOps teams to focus on critical threats. It identifies patterns in data and reduces duplication and irrelevant alerts to improve analyst efficiency.

Noise Cancelling SIEM minimizes false positives and irrelevant alerts through automated analysis. It also uses SOAR playbooks for automated investigations and remediations, speeding up response times and reducing incident impacts.

“Securonix EON will revolutionize our analysts’ daily activities, equipping them with top-tier tools to combat the sophisticated, ever-evolving threats to our safety and security,” said Nikolay Chernavsky, CISO at ISSQUARED Inc. “We’re integrating the new AI-reinforced capabilities into our security arsenal. This enhancement will boost the efficiency and effectiveness of our security operations, significantly reducing our incident response time while giving our analysts valuable time back. As threats evolve, so must our cyber defenses.”

