Securonix Names Kash Shaikh as President and CEO

Securonix, a Security Information, and Event Management (SIEM) provider, announced the appointment of Kash Shaikh as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Shaikh brings over 30 years of experience in business transformation and technology solutions for global enterprises. He previously served as President and CEO of Virtana, a hybrid-cloud infrastructure observability solutions provider, and held leadership roles at Dell, Ruckus Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Cisco, and Nortel Networks.

“I am honored to join Securonix, a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry and a five-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM. With its best-in-class, innovative unified platform offering SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA, Securonix is at a pivotal moment for both the company and the industry,” said Kash Shaikh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Securonix. “As the chosen SIEM provider by 1,000 of the world’s largest and most respected enterprise customers, Securonix is well-positioned for its next phase of profitable growth. The company’s success relies on continuous innovation and strong relationships with customers and partners. I am excited to bring my customer-centric approach and servant leadership to achieve our mission of securing the world by staying ahead of cyber threats.”

“Kash is a veteran, customer-focused technology executive with extensive experience leading and scaling businesses providing mission-critical software products to enterprise customers worldwide,” said Nadeem Syed, Senior Managing Director and Head of Value Creation at Vista Equity Partners and Securonix board member. “We look forward to working closely with Kash and the entire Securonix team during this exciting next phase of accelerated profitable growth.”

Kash Shaikh succeeds Nayaki Nayyar, who led Securonix toward profitable growth and advanced its legacy of innovation by introducing Unified Defense SIEM and Securonix EON – AI-Reinforced CyberOps Platform. Nayyar has decided to step down to focus on public Board service. The Board of Directors, Advisory Board members, and employees thank Nayaki and wish her well in her future endeavors.

