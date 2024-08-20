Securonix Partners with RAH Infotech to Strengthen Cybersecurity

Securonix, recognized in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) by Gartner, has announced a strategic partnership with RAH Infotech, a value-added distributor in India. This partnership aims to enhance cybersecurity offerings for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) by providing access to advanced SaaS security solutions, including Unified Defense SIEM, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities.

Focus on SMB and Mid-Market Security Needs

The partnership is designed to address the increasing cybersecurity needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and mid-market companies, which are increasingly vulnerable to cyber risks due to the growing adoption of digital and cloud technologies. These organizations often face challenges such as a lack of skilled cybersecurity personnel and limited budgets, making it difficult to maintain in-house security operations.

Rising Costs of Data Breaches

In 2023, the average cost of recovering from a data breach in India was approximately INR 17.9 crores, according to a report by a global technology company. With advancements in AI and the emergence of more sophisticated cyberattacks, these costs are expected to rise further. For SMBs and mid-market businesses with turnover between INR 50-250 crores, the financial impact of a data breach could be significant.

Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Investments

As these businesses continue to digitize their operations, the need for robust cybersecurity measures is becoming more urgent. There is a growing willingness among SMBs and mid-market companies to invest in cybersecurity solutions to protect against potential threats.

“Securonix is on a significant growth curve in India and is focused on further expanding its presence through channel partners to serve even more end customers,” said Ajay Biyani, Vice President, APMEA, Securonix. “Using RAH Infotech's vast network and presence, we are looking forward to tapping tier 2 and tier 3 markets to help smaller organizations manage cyber risk better and ensure compliance at the same time. We have recently integrated AI across all layers of our platform to deliver 10x speed, precision, and efficacy for targeted threat response. We are seeing huge demand coming in from SMBs, mid-market customers, enterprises and even government, and PSUs for affordable and scalable security solutions. We plan to address that demand through the channel and RAH Infotech seems the perfect fit.

"Our partnership with Securonix aligns with our commitment to deliver best-in-class security solutions to our customers," said Ashok Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, RAH Infotech. “Together, we will help businesses across India enhance their security operations, ensuring they can confidently embrace digital and cloud technologies. We believe our partner ecosystem will take full advantage of the next-generation product offerings from Securonix and the RAH Infotech team will do everything possible to build partner capabilities and their revenue stream by offering best-in-class services.”

“We are excited about our partnership with Securonix, a global leader, redefining the next generation of cyber-threat detection using the power of machine learning and big data. MSSPs' needs have evolved, and they look for easy-to-deploy, cloud-based innovative security solutions to explore new market opportunities and drive more revenue. With this partnership, we are looking forward to successful MSSP collaborations”, said Umashankar, Senior Director – Alliances & Sales, RAH Infotech.

