SEMI and IESA Partner to Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

SEMI, the global industry association for the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing sectors, has entered into a strategic agreement with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). Under this agreement, IESA will become part of the global SEMI network and will represent SEMI in India while continuing to operate under its brand. The partnership aims to bring SEMI’s processes and initiatives to the Indian market, aligning with global standards.

Advertisment

Announcement Made During SEMICON India 2024

The announcement was made at the opening of SEMICON India 2024, a flagship event aimed at bringing together global semiconductor leaders, industry experts, and key stakeholders. The event, held under the theme "Shaping the Semiconductor Future," reflects India's ambitions to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor value chain.

Supporting India's Semiconductor Ambitions

Advertisment

This collaboration is set to support India’s goal of becoming a key player in the global semiconductor market. By combining efforts, SEMI and IESA aim to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing in line with the "Make in India" initiative. The partnership will also focus on workforce development, enhancing global competitiveness, and promoting technological self-reliance within the country.

Access to India’s Growing Semiconductor Market

As part of this agreement, SEMI members will gain direct access to India’s growing semiconductor market. This opens up new growth opportunities for global semiconductor companies as they tap into the rapidly expanding Indian market. The partnership is expected to drive innovation and growth in India’s semiconductor industry, further solidifying its role in the global value chain.

Advertisment

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI, expressed his excitement about this milestone, stating, “India holds immense potential in the semiconductor space, and many global companies are already exploring the opportunities within the country's semiconductor industry. This partnership will help SEMI grow a strong presence in this critical emerging market and enable both organizations to identify tangible strategies that leverage our combined strengths to enhance supply chain resilience."

Dr. Veerappan, Chairperson, and Ashok Chandak, President, IESA, emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership, saying, “This milestone is a major win for India, SEMI, and IESA. It positions India to become a global semiconductor powerhouse, accelerates economic growth, and fosters innovation. By combining our capabilities with SEMI’s global standards, network, and resources, we are fortifying India’s ambitions and attracting global partnerships and investments to scale up design, manufacturing, and production capacities.”

SEMI and IESA to Collaborate on Policy Advocacy for Semiconductor Growth

Advertisment

The agreement between SEMI and IESA will lead to joint efforts in policy advocacy, with both organizations working closely with central and state governments. The goal is to drive incentives for product development and manufacturing, utilizing programs such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) models to further develop India’s semiconductor industry.

Semiconductor Executive Forum 2024 Highlights

Ahead of SEMICON India 2024, the Semiconductor Executive Forum was held on September 10, chaired by Ashvini Vaishnaw, the Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Electronics, IT, and Information and Broadcasting. The forum saw participation from over 100 industry leaders from SEMI member companies, along with significant representation from IESA members. Fourteen SEMI and IESA members, including several CxOs, participated in an interactive discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on accelerating the development of India's semiconductor ecosystem.

Advertisment

Industry Insights and SEMICON India 2024 Overview

Global industry leaders provided valuable insights during the forum, offering guidance to the government and industry on how to convert the current momentum into sustained business growth. SEMICON India 2024, taking place from September 11-13, 2024, is set to be the largest semiconductor event in India’s history, with over 600 exhibitors, 100+ global companies, and 50+ CxOs in attendance. The event is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of India’s semiconductor industry.