ShellKode's strategic step to accelerate GenAI adoption in India

ShellKode has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive faster adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI solutions across India.

The company, which focuses on GenAI and data-driven solutions, will use AWS’s advanced AI services such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock Agents to help enterprises in sectors like financial services, retail, logistics and healthcare. The aim is to scale GenAI adoption and build specialised AI agents that solve real-world challenges.

Expanding GenAI and Agentic AI capabilities

As an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, ShellKode already has proven expertise in delivering AI applications for enterprises including Metropolis Healthcare, XpressBees and 1Pharmacy Network.

Arun S, co-founder and CEO, ShellKode, said, “This collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal milestone for ShellKode. It allows us to work even more closely with AWS, giving us the opportunity to solve larger, more complex challenges for our customers. Together, we can accelerate delivery, strengthen our service capabilities and significantly reduce time-to-market for enterprise AI solutions. This collaboration is not just strategic, it is symbiotic, creating value for both parties and most importantly, for our customers.”

Through this agreement, ShellKode and AWS will focus on three key areas:

Faster go-to-market: Accelerating the launch of 80+ ready-to-deploy GenAI and Agentic AI solutions. Some agents will be listed in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace.

Specialised expertise: Deploying a dedicated team of ShellKode’s Agentic AI experts to co-deliver high-impact solutions with AWS.

Joint initiatives: Collaborating on sales, marketing and field engagements to increase enterprise-level adoption of AI.

Focus on speed and scale

Praveen Sridhar, head of partner business, AWS India and South Asia, said, “AWS is committed to enabling our partners to accelerate innovation and deliver transformative solutions using advanced technologies like Generative and Agentic AI. Through this strategic collaboration with ShellKode, we help enterprises across India rapidly deploy specialised AI agents at scale, improving customer experiences, increasing operational efficiency and unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

With this partnership, ShellKode expects to reduce AI deployment timelines from months to weeks, enabling businesses to move quickly from experimentation to production. The company has already executed more than 100 GenAI implementations across industries and aims to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for enterprises looking to unlock business value from AI.

