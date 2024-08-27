Shorthills AI Studio Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Shorthills AI has announced the availability of its Shorthills AI Studio in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to deploy and manage the AI-powered platform on the trusted Azure cloud infrastructure.

AI Studio Modules for Data Extraction and AI/ML Adoption

Shorthills AI Studio offers modules such as DocLens, Chatscribe, and BidCortex, which are designed to extract structured data from unstructured language documents. These tools help organizations unlock value from their existing data lakes, supporting a higher return on investment and accelerating AI/ML adoption.

Streamlined Deployment on Azure Cloud

With Shorthills AI Studio available on the Azure Marketplace, customers can now benefit from simplified deployment and management through the Azure cloud platform, enhancing productivity and efficiency in AI-driven processes.

“We are excited to bring Shorthills AI Studio to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace,” said Paramdeep Singh, Co-Founder, of Shorthills AI. “By leveraging Azure's robust infrastructure and global reach, we can now offer our AI-powered solutions to a broader customer base. This partnership empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, drive innovation, and achieve tangible business outcomes.”

Jake Zborowski, GM, of Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft, said, “We welcome Shorthills AI to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Shorthills AI, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025.”

Access Cloud-Based AI Solutions via Azure Marketplace

Shorthills AI Studio is on the Azure Marketplace, a platform for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Microsoft Azure. The Azure Marketplace connects companies with ready-to-use cloud-based solutions.

