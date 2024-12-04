Silicon Labs Introduces SiWx917Y Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 Modules

Silicon Labs has launched the SiWx917Y, a new range of ultra-low power modules supporting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 5.4. Built as an extension of Silicon Labs’ Series 2 platform, these modules aim to simplify the development and certification process for Wi-Fi 6 devices.

Key Features

- Power Efficiency: The SiWx917Y modules are designed for optimized power usage, making them suitable for energy-sensitive applications.

- Robust Connectivity: The modules provide reliable wireless connectivity, integrating both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 for enhanced functionality.

- Integrated Application Processor: A full-featured application processor is included to streamline device development and reduce design complexity.

- Pre-Certification: The modules come pre-certified for global regulatory standards, allowing device makers to bypass the need for extensive RF optimization and certification processes.

- Optimized Antenna: Equipped with a built-in optimized antenna, the SiWx917Y modules reduce the need for external hardware, minimizing design challenges and product size.

Benefits for Device Makers

The SiWx917Y modules are designed to address common challenges in device development, such as reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and simplifying product design. By offering advanced connectivity, security features, and pre-certified modules, Silicon Labs aims to support manufacturers in delivering innovative and efficient connected devices.

"Wi-Fi for IoT has evolved significantly, creating exciting opportunities for innovation. To help end device makers accelerate their full potential, we developed the SiWx917Y Wi-Fi 6 modules," announced Irvind Ghai, VP of Wi-Fi Solutions at Silicon Labs. "These pre-certified modules offer a streamlined solution, enabling manufacturers to easily integrate cutting-edge connectivity into their devices and focus on actual solution differentiation while reducing development costs."

Silicon Labs SiWx917Y Modules Target Low-Power Wi-Fi Applications Across Industries

Applications and Use Cases

The SiWx917Y modules are designed for low-power Wi-Fi applications in various sectors, including smart homes, building automation, healthcare devices, industrial sensors, and asset tracking. Their compact design and energy-efficient features make them suitable for devices such as smart locks, thermostats, video doorbells, industrial sensors, and smart cameras.

Technical Specifications

The SiWx917Y modules combine Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE 5.4, and advanced processing capabilities in a 16 x 21 x 2.3 mm form factor. Key specifications include:

- Ultra-Low Power Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity: Intelligent power management enables connected sleep mode with a current as low as 20 μA using Target Wake Time (TWT) and a 60-second keep-alive interval.

- Dual-Core Architecture: Includes an ARM Cortex-M4 application processor and a wireless network processor.

- Matter Protocol Support: Facilitates interoperability over Wi-Fi.

- Integrated Antenna and RF Features: Includes a pre-certified RF pin, reducing design and certification requirements.

- Design Flexibility: Offers multiple configurations for varied application needs.

Operational Modes

The modules support two primary modes:



1.SiWG917Y (SoC Mode): Allows application code execution on the integrated ARM Cortex-M4 core.

2.SiWN917Y (NCP Mode): Supports execution of applications on a separate microcontroller unit (MCU) while the Wi-Fi module manages communication functions.

Power Management and Edge Processing

The SiWx917Y modules' efficient power management supports multi-year battery life, crucial for IoT applications. Additionally, the integrated Cortex-M4 processor, large memory, and peripheral support enable advanced edge processing, enhancing functionality for connected devices.

Industry Relevance

With features like ultra-low power consumption, robust connectivity, and flexibility in design, the SiWx917Y modules aim to streamline IoT device development and operation across multiple industries.

