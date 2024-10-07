SISL Infotech Attains Microsoft Specialized Partner Status

SISL Infotech has been recognized as a Microsoft Specialized Partner for Infrastructure and Database Migration to the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. This recognition comes under the Azure Migrate and Modernize Partner-Led Program (AMMP). The specialization reflects SISL's expertise in assisting organizations with cloud migration, application modernization, and driving digital transformation.

Cloud Migration Solutions

As a certified Migration partner under the AMMP, SISL Infotech offers strategic guidance and technical expertise for cloud migration across various industries. With a proven record in successful cloud migration and modernization projects, SISL supports organizations in optimizing their cloud strategies and enhancing operational efficiency through the use of Microsoft Azure.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Microsoft Specialized Partner for the Infra and DB Migrations (under). This specialization allows us to bring best-in-class cloud migration and modernization services to our customers," said Shobhit Kapoor, Sales Head, SISL Infotech. "Our collaboration with Microsoft ensures that our clients benefit from cutting-edge Azure solutions, reducing complexity and unlocking new efficiencies."

Key Features of SISL Infotech as a Microsoft Specialized Partner for Cloud Migration

Assistance -

SISL Infotech offers assistance in migrating and modernizing IT infrastructure on Microsoft Azure, ensuring seamless business transitions.

Certified Resources -

SISL Infotech employs certified resources who have completed rigorous certification processes, ensuring high standards and compliance with industry best practices.

Track Record -

The company has a history of managing complex cloud migration projects, helping organizations achieve smooth transitions to the cloud.

Reportedly, SISL has streamlined migration processes for cost efficiency and ROI.