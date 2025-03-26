SITA Inaugurates a New Office

Jayesh Patel, official spokesperson for South Gujarat Information Technologists Association (SITA) has sent a circular, informing the media that SITA has inaugurated a new office. Following is the text of the pressnote -

Advertisment

South Gujarat Information Technologists Association (SITA) inaugurated its newly renovated office on March 23, 2025 at Nanpura, Surat. The event was graced by the presence of Ashish Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision as the Chief Guest. The Association’s President, Hemant Patel, led the inauguration ceremony, marking a significant milestone in SITA’s journey.

The newly renovated office spans 1,700 sq ft., is fully air-conditioned, and features a state-of-the-art 1100 sq. ft. conference room equipped with cutting-edge digital technology. The facilities include an interactive panel, a surround sound system, smart TVs, a dedicated product display area and high-speed WiFi, ensuring a seamless and modern conference experience for IT professionals.

South Gujarat Information Technologists Association founded in 1996 in Nanpura, Surat, SITA has been a driving force for the region’s IT fraternity. The association remains committed to its mission of educating, promoting and supporting IT professionals and businesses in South Gujarat. SITA regularly organises exhibitions, blood donation drives, technical upgradation programmes, family gatherings, technical webinars and sports activities to foster engagement and growth within the IT community. With the launch of this renovated office, SITA is poised to further enhance knowledge-sharing, innovation and professional growth within the industry.

Advertisment

Comment

Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Patel expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This renovated facility is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the IT community in South Gujarat. We believe this space will serve as a hub for collaboration, learning and progress in the ever-evolving field of technology.”

The ceremony was hosted by Bashir Mansuri and the vote of thanks was delivered by Javed Nalbandh. The event was attended by industry leaders, association members and IT professionals, who lauded SITA’s initiatives and vision for the future. The renovated office is expected to host various IT-centric events, training sessions and networking opportunities to benefit the region’s IT ecosystem.

Advertisment

The conference room is available for industries and professionals at nominal charges.