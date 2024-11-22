Skylark Unveils OT CoE Lab In Chennai

Skylark Information Technologies, an IT services provider, with a presence in India, USA, Singapore and Dubai, has partnered with Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, to establish a new Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chennai. This advanced lab is set up to support digital transformation journeys across industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, utilities, healthcare and critical infrastructure, including sectors like power, oil and gas, and transportation - all of which face distinct cybersecurity challenges as they integrate OT with IT systems.

The CoE showcases the Fortinet OT Security Platform, an integrated portfolio of cybersecurity products tailored specifically for industrial networks and powered by real-time OT threat intelligence, combined with Skylark’s OT security service offerings. As part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, this platform empowers customers with deep visibility across their environments and securely facilitates IT/OT convergence to support secure digital transformation. The platform also enables organizations to implement a zero-trust model within OT environments, providing secure remote access to OT assets and systems for remote users.

Key Capabilities Showcased at the Skylark OT Cybersecurity CoE

Defense in Depth - Demonstrates a range of OT security use cases, including IT/OT segmentation, OT application control, virtual patching, deception strategies and OT SOC. The lab showcases Fortinet’s OT-aware security devices in ruggedised forms, designed to withstand industrial conditions.

Purpose-Built OT Tools - Integrated OT-specific tools monitor and support OT systems, such as Industrial Control Systems (ICS), highlighting solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of industrial operations.

Secure Remote Access - Features secure connectivity solutions, including zero-trust access controls, allowing remote OT users and devices to connect securely to critical assets and systems.

This collaboration between Skylark and Fortinet brings a strategic advantage to India’s OT security landscape. With an OT-specific lab that reduces logistical complexities and enables accessible, frequent demonstrations, Skylark can now provide an optimal environment for customers to explore how an integrated cybersecurity platform can mitigate operational risks and support industrial digital transformation effectively.

Skylark’s OT CoE promotes expertise, innovation and best practices within the OT Security domain to manage standards. The main objectives of this CoE will be to enhance OT security posture and develop and implement effective OT security strategies. It also helps Stay up-to-date with the latest OT security technologies and trends. Skylark also works with internal stakeholders, partners, and industry experts to advance OT security. “OT Customers can walk into our OT Security CoE and simulate real use cases and we can arrive at proper foolproof security solutions for them. By establishing a Centre of Excellence for OT security, Skylark demonstrates its commitment to protecting its industrial operations and critical infrastructure from cyber threats,” said Jose Prakash, Executive Director and Co-Owner of Skylark Information Technologies.

Speaking further on the same, Jose added that cyber security is one of the major focus services for Skylark Technologies. “With this CoE we will penetrate into large manufacturing customers. Also since this is the first of its kind in India, we can get customers outside Chennai / TN to visit our Lab. Since this PLC devise is movable, we can also take this to customer’s factories for them to test in their environment.”

“OT leaders need a clear understanding of how security solutions fit into their unique environments. This lab offers proof of concept, demonstrating comprehensive visibility, network segmentation, and zero-trust-based access control. Skylark’s new CoE enables us to walk customers through micro-segmentation, virtual patching, OT-specific policy enforcement, and the benefits of an integrated, streamlined security architecture.” said Kumar S, Managing Director, Skylark Information Technologies

“Organisations in ICS and SCADA environments require confidence in their cybersecurity solutions and support systems,” said Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC at Fortinet. “Through our partnership with Skylark, we’re pleased to offer a real-world demonstration lab for Fortinet’s OT security platform, allowing customers to experience firsthand how our consolidated solution enhances security and simplifies management across OT environments.”

