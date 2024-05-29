Skyscanner Launches Savings Generator Tool

Skyscanner, a global travel marketplace, has released research showing that budget-conscious travelers in India are preparing for summer trips and looking for great deals. To help them save, Skyscanner has launched 'Savings Generator,' a tool designed to help Indian travelers save on their summer trips.

Advertisment

According to Skyscanner’s research with OnePoll, over 78% of Indian travelers plan to travel this summer, but 39% have not yet booked. The main reasons for this are indecision on dates (51%) and destination (50%). Additionally, 47% of travelers are actively seeking the best deals, and 20% are waiting for last-minute offers.

With the trend of loud budgeting gaining popularity, 59% of Indian travelers are openly budgeting for their summer trips. In response to these trends, Skyscanner’s Savings Generator can help travelers save on flights and get the best value for their money.

Skyscanner’s data experts have analyzed extensive data to show travelers how to stretch their budgets. The Savings Generator displays the average monthly price and the best time to book for popular destinations and suggests even cheaper alternatives.

Advertisment

Cheapest Week to Travel -