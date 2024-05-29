Skyscanner Launches Savings Generator Tool

Skyscanner, a global travel marketplace, has released research showing that budget-conscious travelers in India are preparing for summer trips and looking for great deals. To help them save, Skyscanner has launched 'Savings Generator,' a tool designed to help Indian travelers save on their summer trips.
According to Skyscanner’s research with OnePoll, over 78% of Indian travelers plan to travel this summer, but 39% have not yet booked. The main reasons for this are indecision on dates (51%) and destination (50%). Additionally, 47% of travelers are actively seeking the best deals, and 20% are waiting for last-minute offers.
With the trend of loud budgeting gaining popularity, 59% of Indian travelers are openly budgeting for their summer trips. In response to these trends, Skyscanner’s Savings Generator can help travelers save on flights and get the best value for their money.
Skyscanner’s data experts have analyzed extensive data to show travelers how to stretch their budgets. The Savings Generator displays the average monthly price and the best time to book for popular destinations and suggests even cheaper alternatives.
Cheapest Week to Travel -
|
Ranking
|
Country Destination
|
Cheapest Week to Travel
|
1.
|
Abu Dhabi, UAE
|
Week of 13 July
|
2.
|
London, UK
|
Week of 20 July
|
3.
|
Almaty, Kazakhstan
|
Week of 20 July
|
4.
|
Frankfurt, Germany
|
Week of 6 July
|
5.
|
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
|
Week of 20 July
When should travelers book to get better deals?
Generally, the best time to book flights from India in July is 16 weeks (about 3 and a half months) before departure.
By analyzing millions of flight bookings over the past 18 months, Skyscanner reveals that the best booking time can vary based on both the route and the month of travel.
20% of Indian travelers are waiting for a last-minute deal before booking their summer break. Skyscanner reportedly provides a snapshot of how prices vary around the best booking times for popular routes this summer, allowing travelers to quickly identify when to find the lowest prices.
Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destination Expert at Skyscanner explains that Skyscanner analyzes large amounts of data based on actual travel behavior and demand. It helps to see the average monthly prices.