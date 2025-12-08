Snowflake and Anthropic have significantly expanded their strategic partnership through a multi-year, USD 200 million agreement that aims to reshape how enterprises build and deploy AI agents. Under the deal, Anthropic’s Claude models will be natively available to more than 12,600 Snowflake customers across all major clouds, while a joint global go-to-market initiative will accelerate adoption of enterprise-grade, multi-step AI workflows.

Advertisment

The partnership deepens an already substantial relationship: organisations are already processing trillions of Claude tokens per month inside Snowflake Cortex AI. The next phase focuses on advanced agents capable of reasoning, context-handling, and secure multi-step analysis, all within Snowflake’s governed environment.

AI Agents Move from Experiments to Enterprise Infrastructure

At the heart of the expansion is Snowflake Intelligence, Snowflake’s enterprise intelligence agent powered by Claude. It enables organisations to surface their internal knowledge through a single trusted interface that encourages exploration and accelerates decision-making.

Claude’s ability to operate securely on sensitive datasets, from financial records to patient information, positions this integration as a route for regulated industries to scale AI beyond pilots. Rather than merely retrieving answers, Claude demonstrates its reasoning steps, enabling deeper transparency on high-stakes decisions.

Advertisment

A practical example illustrates the shift:

A wealth management firm can now deploy an agent that analyses client portfolios, market data, and compliance rules simultaneously, providing personalised advisory insights without moving data outside Snowflake’s security perimeter.

Leadership Commentary Points to the Next Frontier of Enterprise AI

Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake, highlighted the significance of the expanded alignment:

“Anthropic joins a very select group of partners where we have nine-figure alignment, co-innovation at the product level, and a proven track record of executing together for customers worldwide.”

Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-founder of Anthropic, underscored the importance of embedding AI where enterprise data already lives:

“This partnership brings Claude directly into Snowflake, where that data already lives. It’s a meaningful step toward making frontier AI genuinely useful for businesses.”

Advertisment

From a customer standpoint, Intercom shared tangible outcomes driven by Claude within Snowflake Cortex AI: reduced support burden, higher automation, and substantial workflow efficiencies across its largest customers.

What the Expanded Partnership Unlocks

The collaboration extends across Snowflake’s AI stack, enabling enterprises to build scalable AI solutions without compromising governance.

Data-Driven Decisions Through Natural Language

Snowflake Intelligence, powered by Claude 4.5 Sonnet, brings natural language querying to structured and unstructured datasets. Every employee, not just data specialists, can now interrogate data with conversational prompts.

Advertisment

Multimodal Insights at Scale

Snowflake Cortex AI supports Claude Opus 4.5 from day one, enabling AI agents to interact with text, images, audio, and tabular datasets within familiar SQL workflows.

Trusted Multi-Agent Architectures

With Snowflake Cortex Agents, enterprises can build custom data agents that follow strict governance, ensuring accuracy and traceability throughout complex workflows, from risk modelling to compliance review.

Built-In Governance for Regulated Industries

Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides responsible AI features, full lineage, policy enforcement, and observability, ensuring that AI development remains compliant across finance, healthcare, and life sciences.

Advertisment

Internally, Snowflake is also using Claude for developer acceleration and sales intelligence, reinforcing how AI is being embedded into operational processes across the company.

Why This Partnership Matters

This expansion is not merely a distribution agreement; it is a commitment to production-grade, context-aware AI adoption at a global scale. AI agents built on Claude and Snowflake can reason across data, explain their outputs, and operate within strict governance controls. It marks a shift from siloed AI experiments to enterprise-wide, auditable, multimodal intelligence systems.

Conclusion

The Snowflake–Anthropic partnership is a strategic milestone for the AI ecosystem. By combining Claude’s reasoning capabilities with Snowflake’s governed data environment, enterprises can build AI agents that are fast, contextually aware, and production-ready. As organisations move from experimentation to scaled implementation, this collaboration represents a blueprint for how the next generation of enterprise intelligence will be deployed across the world.

Advertisment

Read More:

How Tiger Analytics is reimagining enterprise AI from POC to production

CrowdStrike on empowering India’s channel partners for cybersecurity’s future

How Vultr is redefining Cloud for SMBs, developers and AI workloads

Quick Heal version 26: anti-fraud, dark-web monitoring and partner growth