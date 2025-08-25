Snowflake strengthens focus on India with AI Data Cloud at New Delhi event

Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, showcased its strategy to empower enterprises in India with data and AI at the Snowflake World Tour held in New Delhi on 22 August 2025.

The event featured keynote addresses from Mike Blandina, CIO, Snowflake, and Vijayant Rai, MD, India, Snowflake. Both speakers underlined how the company is enabling organisations to drive innovation by removing the complexity of storing, sharing, and analysing data. The message was clear: simplicity in the age of AI is central to delivering outcomes.

“Snowflake is the place where data is unified, shared and activated to fuel AI, accelerate innovation and turn ideas into outcomes,” said Rai. He added that the AI Data Cloud functions as a unified platform and connected ecosystem for organisations building, using and sharing data, applications and AI.

Gen AI as a business enabler

Rai emphasised that generative AI has become a critical enabler of business outcomes. According to him, Snowflake’s solutioning approach helps unlock the full value of data by ensuring it is governed, secure and interoperable. This, in turn, enables secure AI adoption and seamless collaboration across the ecosystem. “Our customers are the most AI-ready customers in the world because their data is AI-ready,” Rai noted.

Several enterprises in India are already seeing benefits:

Razorpay achieved 99.99 percent uptime with secure data sharing, minimising fraud and improving reconciliation.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance created a 360-degree view across partners, customers and policies, strengthening analytics and risk management.

Urban Company ensured 100 percent encryption, reported 30 percent cost savings and advanced its Gen AI adoption.

Unlocking the value of data

Blandina pointed out that Snowflake enables enterprises to do more with their data across the entire lifecycle – from ingestion and processing to analysis, modelling and application development. “With the AI Data Cloud, customers can ask a question through a voice memo and get an instant answer, launch a customer-facing app without writing code, or build with APIs while retaining the flexibility to switch AI models,” he said.

He cited Canva as an example, highlighting how the design platform leverages Snowflake to gain real-time insights into user behaviour, leading to smarter design suggestions and faster product decisions.

New innovations unveiled

The event also showcased Snowflake’s latest innovations, including Snowflake Cortex AI, Snowflake Intelligence, Cortex Agent and Cortex AISQL. Snowflake Intelligence, in particular, was described as a leap forward in simplifying AI and ML workflows, breaking down data silos, and accelerating AI adoption across business use cases.

Global customers such as Whoop, Kraft-Heinz, Nissan and Samsung Ads are already using these capabilities to drive transformation.

India market gains strategic focus

A key announcement from the New Delhi event was IndiGo’s decision to adopt the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to build a unified, consistent and secure enterprise data hub.

Rai concluded by stressing India’s strategic importance for Snowflake. “India is a critical market for us globally, and we are deeply committed to supporting organisations here in unlocking the full potential of their data with AI,” he said.

