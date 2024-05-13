SolarWinds appoints Sukhdeep Singh as APJ Channel Expansion Head

In a strategic move to expand its market influence within the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, SolarWinds, a provider of IT management software, has announced the appointment of Sukhdeep Singh to the role of Head of Channel Sales.

Singh’s appointment will be instrumental in driving the company’s channel strategy. His role is to enhance SolarWinds’ regional footprint in the highly competitive IT operations management (ITOM) software sector. With Singh at the helm, SolarWinds is trying to navigate the complexities of the APJ markets and strengthen its network of channel partnerships.

This initiative is part of SolarWinds’ broader efforts to deliver exceptional value to its customers and partners, reinforcing its position as a key player in the ITOM landscape.

“Sukhdeep’s experience in developing and managing channels business and strategic partner alliances, coupled with an in-depth understanding of enterprise software sales in the APJ region, makes him the ideal candidate for the position,” said Bharat Bedi, managing director of SolarWinds APJ. “We’re thrilled to have him on board and look forward to him fostering greater synergies with channel partners and customers.”

“The decision to join SolarWinds is exciting since it offers me an opportunity to significantly further the SolarWinds growth strategy by working with partners. Simple tenets of integrity, consistency, and transparency help foster long-term profitable business relationships,” said Singh.

“SolarWinds is evolving into a full-stack observability software company, helping customers reduce time to detect and resolve IT operations issues. We are eager to work with our partners to help them connect the dots and unlock the true potential of the SolarWinds full-stack observability suite, which will benefit our joint customers tremendously.”

Before his current role at SolarWinds, Sukhdeep Singh has been working in the APJ region, holding key executive positions at Oracle and Blue Yonder. His network is cultivated through years of building relationships with a broad spectrum of partners—including global systems integrators, major consulting firms, distributors, value-added resellers, MSPs, and cloud partners.

SolarWinds marks its 25th year in 2024. Since its inception in 1999, SolarWinds has been simplifying complex IT operations. It delivers solutions that streamline processes and empower digital transformation. With its comprehensive suite of observability, database, and service management tools, the SolarWinds Platform continues to enable businesses to fortify security across diverse IT environments.

